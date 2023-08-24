A key issue we are seeing a lot of emphasis on across Carver County is hunger and feeding the hungry.
Along with the availability of affordable housing, hunger is at the top of the quality of life value chain. People and families need nutritious food. It’s key we are seeing way too many people struggling to have food available for themselves or their families.
It’s encouraging to see the response by many groups to address this growing need. Food giveaways have been in place for awhile with a lot of volunteer support. What is really heartening to see is the commitment of food shelves that have expanded their footprint and partnered to address this issue.
This need requires a systems approach that drives a vision on how hunger across Carver County can be effectively eliminated. It’s what I’ve heard people working in this space talk about — ending hunger in the county.
What we see are food shelf leaders distributing food in locations across Carver County. This developing network of food distribution points across key county locations is a first step to achieving a vision to address hunger. A new food shelf has opened in Cologne. Couple this developing vision with the work of Greg Pavett and Humanity Alliance, which makes and distributes 7,000 meals across the metro area each week, and we are seeing a growing commitment to the needs of the hungry.
In addition, we see St. Francis Regional Medical Center and Allina Health Care making hunger a priority and we can imagine the impact such a system would have on supporting a vision to end hunger across our area. It’s an inspiring opportunity that is offered by the passion and commitment of individuals, service orgs, churches, nonprofits, schools and public and private organizations, partnering and sharing a vision to end hunger as we know it. We cannot cheer loud enough for this passion and commitment.
Collaboration West Creek Apartments. Ground was recently broken on a 19-unit apartment building for young adults coming out of homelessness. As an example of the above response, a partnering effort with Bountiful Basket and West Creek is being developed to provide either a food pantry within the building or a food delivery service for these residents. It’s an important collaborative effort between this location and the food shelf to support the building of healthy lives. That’s pretty special!
These are not simple issues, but progress can be made when plans are developed where a vison is shared and partnering occurs to move toward that vision. It appears it’s happening on the issue of hunger. Can we do the same with housing? Time will tell.
Human infrastructure. The health of our human infrastructure is being addressed here and that truly is encouraging. It has for too long not been prioritized as the need has grown. This is good work that deserves our support and encouragement as we also recognize there is much more to address as we value every person — young, old or those with little hope in their lives. It’s what caring communities do!
Inclusion and engagement. The City of Chaska has identified these as important components of a healthy community. Healthy in terms of building a community for every person and driving the engagement of every person, which is key in supporting both the health of the individual and that of the collective community.
When the discussion of building Communities of Belonging occurs, we give ourselves the best chance for success when community leaders pull upward as they establish priorities and grass roots efforts push these topics and ideas upward. This push-pull approach will give efforts to include, engage and build a community where everyone belongs a collaborative and complimentary approach to achieving a positive outcome.
Miracle Field. Hats off to Chaska Rotary for its effort to pull together community support for more than $1.2 million to build a Miracle Field for our disabled community. We have no such location in Carver County and we now have one planned for southwest Chaska with groundbreaking scheduled for 2024. This is an amazing project for our disabled residents and their families but also for every member of our community for the life impact and experience this will provide to everyone who will touch this project.
Wonderful partners are collaborating on this effort, including Ridgeview Medical Center, the Chaska Lions, Kraus-Anderson Construction, Aurora Investments, the DNR and the Chaska Community Fund (a fund within the Community Foundation of Carver County).
Today, people from our community have to travel outside of Carver County to use such a field and in some cases must pay to play. Other such fields may also not have a universal, adaptive playground. This project will provide a home location, along with a universal playground. It will provide joy for so many and satisfaction to all who have invested their time and resources in this effort. Again, our community stands out for its commitment to every person, no matter their ability levels.
Congratulations to Chaska Rotary and its committed, community building partners!