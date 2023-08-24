A key issue we are seeing a lot of emphasis on across Carver County is hunger and feeding the hungry.

Along with the availability of affordable housing, hunger is at the top of the quality of life value chain. People and families need nutritious food. It’s key we are seeing way too many people struggling to have food available for themselves or their families.

Bob Roepke is a former Chaska mayor and serves on the Community Foundation for Carver County Board.