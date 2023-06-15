Happy summer! We sure are off to a warm start. Unfortunately, it is also looking like a dry start, as well. We need rain for farmers’ crops and all the things that make Minnesota summers so beautiful.
With summer comes road construction, and boy, do we have lots of construction going on now.
Work continues to move along on the Downtown Highway 41 project. At the time of writing this, the contractor is working on getting the north and south portions of the project done. That way, we can open the river bridge to 1st Street and the Hwy 61/41 intersection in early July.
This will allow traffic coming from south of the river to get into downtown. As we move towards reopening the bridge, we will keep a close eye on traffic flow and see how it impacts on-street parking.
Speaking of parking, one of our goals throughout this project is to keep as much parking as possible open but also make sure that people who park on the street can safely get in and out of the parking space.
That’s the key point – being able to safely get in and out of the parking space. You might have noticed if you park on certain streets signed “no parking,” it is difficult to get back out of that spot due to traffic flow. That’s one of the main reasons we have the parking restrictions in place.
When we see areas where we can open more on-street parking, we try to accommodate it. Recently, we saw that traffic levels could sustain safe parking on one side of Pine and Walnut Streets south of 4th Street.
However, when we open the bridge, we are expecting more cars moving around downtown, so you will see more parking restrictions go back into effect. As previously mentioned, we’ll watch the traffic patterns and adjust parking if we can.
Don’t forget that we also have public parking lots around downtown that you can use. Just follow the signs for public parking when you’re driving downtown.
We’ve also had lots of questions about the pedestrian tunnel that will go under Highway 41 between Cy’s and Dolce Vita. Yes, it is still happening.
Because the buildings on the east side of Highway 41 are so close to the tunnel, there were concerns about the effect of the vibrations from the crane. The contractor has an alternate plan that uses a different piece of equipment, so they can still construct the tunnel. Right now, the focus is getting the river bridge up to 1st Street and the 41/61 intersection open.
I want to say thank you to everyone making the extra effort to go downtown and support local businesses. It’s really pretty easy getting to the downtown businesses.
Shoot, I’ve been able to make it around downtown driving a construction-orange 1946 Chevy Pickup. Why am I driving that? It’s a part of a new video series we’re doing to highlight the downtown businesses. We named it “46’ on 41,” and you can watch it on our YouTube channel – youtube.com/chaskacommunitytelevision.
Please, keep supporting downtown businesses. Even though there is construction, there is always a way to get around downtown on both sides of Highway 41. I’ve seen some residents start downtown business challenges on Facebook. Nothing better than seeing residents rally around our businesses.
On the north side of town, Highway 41 from Hazeltine Blvd to just north of Peavey Rd is scheduled to close June 19. The closure will last about 3 months to build a roundabout at Highway 41 and Peavey Road.
MnDOT is also planning to close Highway 41 from Highway 5 to Hazeltine Blvd to resurface that stretch of Highway 41. Right now, this project is scheduled for early July through fall. Please plan extra time if you are coming or going that way.
The other type of construction – developments – is also going strong in the city. We have 6 single-family developments being built. We have 4 multi-family projects going up and multiple commercial projects either building or in development. Also, Costco is still planning to open spring of 2024.
While it might get lost in all the construction talk, city staff have been working with an architect firm, CNH, on the plans for the new public safety campus. We are working to get to a point where we can host an open house to share updates. We don’t have a specific date, but it will most likely be later this summer. Stay tuned to our city website, chaskamn.gov, for updates.
Congratulations to the Class of 2023. What an exciting time for them as they move on to their next endeavors!
I recently attended a social event, and a person there had a cardiac event. So many people jumped in to help – performing CPR, getting an automated external defibrillator (AED) out, and calling 911. If you haven’t used an AED before, it shocks the heart if necessary to possibly restart or reset the heart.
This event had a positive outcome, which is rare and amazing. The quick response by people in attendance made a huge difference. The sooner you can start CPR and use an AED increases the probability of a full recovery for the patient.
It is rare that there are that many people who know what to do in these situations so close to the patient, and because of that, a life was saved. Thanks to everyone who had a hand in this positive outcome.
While we’re on the subject, I want to encourage everyone to take a CPR class that also teaches you how to use an AED. You never know when you will need to use that training. You can visit redcross.org to see how to sign up for a CPR class.
Since that event, Chaska Fire has had 2 additional saves from cardiac events. Both were credited with quick CPR and AED use. Thank you to everyone who administered aid before the first responders arrived.
The state Legislature moved the start of the official Juneteenth recognition to this year instead of starting in 2024. Now that Juneteenth is a state holiday, it will also be a city-observed holiday. That means, our city facilities will be closed on Monday, June 19, except for the Town Course and Event Center. That also means a change to our City Council meeting schedule. We will have our next meeting on Monday, June 26.
The Southwest Metro Chamber of Commerce will start their Farmers’ Markets on Wednesday, June 21. The markets will be held every Wednesday evening through September 20.
With City Square Park closed this summer, the market will move to Firemen’s Park. This move is an opportunity for the market to partner with our Parks and Recreation Department’s Wednesday evening band concerts.
The market will be 5-8 p.m. so that it lines up with the other activities in the park. After August 4, it will be open from 4-7 p.m. since the sun will set earlier then.
We’re hoping that combining our concerts with the Farmers’ Market can create a “mini-festival” every Wednesday evening in downtown this summer.
What about the Friday band concerts? Well, since City Square Park is closed for the summer, we are holding them at Carver Gazebo Park in the city of Carver. Why not have them at Firemen’s Park? Friday nights are popular nights for weddings, so we don’t want to interfere with the weddings booked at the Event Center on Friday evenings.
Wondering what’s happening with City Square Park? We are planning to meet with at least 5 different organizations regarding the renovation of City Square Park. These include state and local historic organizations and Native American organizations. We will need their approval prior to starting any work on the park.
Congratulations to the Chaska American Legion and the Chaska VFW on another successful Memorial Day. This was first year for the new parade route since the event moved to Veterans Park a few years ago. It was a beautiful day with a great crowd and great speakers. Thanks to everyone who took time from your busy schedules to attend. If you missed it, you can catch a replay on our YouTube channel – youtube.com/chaskacommunitytelevision.
The Chaska Human Rights Commission is partnering with the Chaska High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance and the Chaska Parks and Recreation to host the Chaska Pride Picnic on Saturday, June 17, 3-6 p.m. at McKnight Park. This event celebrate the LGBTQIA+ members of our community and has fun arts and craft activities, free ice cream, and music.
The Jonathan Association’s annual 4th of July celebration will happen as usual. You can see the schedule at jonathaninchaska.com. Fun activities like a 5K fun run, kiddie parade, and plenty of family-friendly options are planned through early afternoon.
Then, in the evening, the City-sponsored fireworks show will start around 10:00 PM at Lake Grace (right behind McKnight Park).
River City Days will be July 28-30. Remember, it will be at Lions Park this year. Many people think River City Days is a city event, but it is actually a non-profit run by a volunteer committee and has been a mainstay in our community for 47 years. If you’d like to help with River City Days, go to chaskarivercitydays.org.
The Flags of Honor Car Show will be Saturday, August 5 at Lions Park this year.
Mom’s, I hope you had a fabulous day and were pampered by children and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and I hope you also get out have some fun with yours kids.
Sorry, this is a long article, but there’s so much happening! Thanks for taking the time to read it. Happy and safe 4th of July and please keep supporting our downtown area as we continue to make a safer and more attractive downtown. There are many videos on social media about how to drive and get around in the downtown area, along with highlighting local businesses.