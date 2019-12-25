What is the difference between a fat bike and other bikes?
For me the large fat tires help absorb bumps and give a softer ride; they also open up the possibility of winter biking.
I live and work in Chaska, which is nice because a six-mile (30-minute) bike ride to and from work is perfect. The trails and sidewalks in Chaska make riding safer, especially in the winter months when it is dark. The city does a nice job keeping streets and walks clear of most of the snow.
Dec. 11 gave me an opportunity to see how negative temperatures would be on the ride (windchill -17). It turns out I overdressed and was a sweaty mess when I arrived at work.
I wore a coat, hoodie, long-sleeve shirt and T-shirt on top; on bottom it was long underwear, jeans, and windbreaker sweatpants; top it off with a beanie, balaclava around my neck, and a bandanna over my mouth. The only thing that got cold was my feet and hands.
I wear thin boots and two pair of socks (the socks must have been too tight), and mittens on my hands. Walking a little helped my feet and pulling my thumbs in with my fingers made the thumbs happy.
On the ride home I put the long underwear, hoodie and second pair of socks in my backpack and it was perfect. I also stopped at a store at about half way home to “window shop” and pre-warm up my toes.
A couple saw me walk in pushing my bike and I heard him say, “That looks cold!” to his wife. The reality is I was probably warmer than most after they had walked underdressed from their cars into the store. I have a photo of me arriving at work, and with all the frost on my beanie cap, you would think I was an icicle.
If you are interested in giving a fat bike a try, the bike shops rent them. Don’t let the prices scare you away, you can get lower-end bikes for less and/or buy used.
If you see me out there, give me a wave, and thanks drivers for being courteous to us winter bikers.