In the middle of what has been sustained hard times for many of us, if we take a closer look, a whole lot of good things are happening and continuing on.
I am getting old and have a touch of arthritis. Raking leaves and clearing my driveway and walks of snow are not so easy these days.
I have a neighbor, a young man — at least young by my old-age standards — living next door.
When my husband passed away a few years ago, this young man, without my request, has been on deck to help me.
A couple days ago I found him with a mulch mower clearing fallen leaves. I stepped out to thank him and we chatted for a while. He volunteered to clear my driveway with his snowblower.
We made an arrangement. I am no longer long on money, but I am long on works of art. Since he started doing things for me, I have been gifting an artwork as my way of saying thank you. In our conversation regarding clearing my driveway of snow, this is the barter we made. I was told how much he appreciated my artworks.
The moral of this story is, even though too many bad things can happen and things can get too hard to manage, there are far more good people out there, many helping each other.
This younger man, and a few others I have encountered during this pandemic, makes my faith in humanity stronger.
News media often makes things sound bad and difficult. But if you really take a good hard look, good people far outnumber the not-so-good ones.
This young man has helped me restore faith in humanity.