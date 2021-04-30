My name is Martha Brannon, founder and executive director of His House Foundation (HHF) and Abundance Food Share, a 501(c)(3) organization.
His House Foundation (HHF) has a focus on assisting families that are experiencing crisis, are homeless or recently homeless. We are proud of our commitment to do all this without boundaries, limits, or service areas. In 2020 the state of Minnesota approved HHF to provide services and case management to clients with greater barriers to stable housing.
The volunteers of HHF and Abundance wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for all their support over the previous year. As we get ready for 2021 I wanted to take a quick look back.
Our Community Resource Center is in the basement of the Chaska Moravian Church, where we serve families in crisis with basic needs, including clothing, personal care products and food.
In 2020 we served over 2,000 clients. The Chaska Lions assisted with our rent, which allowed us to share more of our discretionary funds with those in need.
Each month the wonderful His House volunteers assist approximately eight households move out of homelessness and into sustainable housing. This transition includes new pillows, bedding, towels, dishes, pot and pans, detergent and dish soap.
We also have taken on the need of delivering mattresses for all family members. This can be as many as six mattresses in a household; collecting and moving used mattresses so people will have a bed to sleep in, their first night in their new home. We estimate 288 mattresses have been collected and redistributed in 2020.
His House and our food share program Abundance is committed to increasing food access and basic needs to people that have barriers accessing these in traditional ways. The HHF team pick up food and immediately deliver it to people that are homeless or in crisis. We are diverting approximately 14,000 pounds a month and deliver to eight hotels daily in the Carver and Scott county area.
Chick-Fil-A in Chanhassen was an early partner in responding to people in need during the pandemic. They committed to making 50 sandwiches every day for those that are in crisis and had barriers accessing food in traditional ways. This fit perfectly with our food share program Abundance and delivering to local hotels participating in the county homeless hotel programs. It made our food van extremely popular for almost a year! Buddy Boy Fine Barbeque would also make extra food every week for us to deliver. Other partners include Little Caesars Pizza, Starbucks and KFC.
Freshwater Church in Waconia and its ministry Furniture Depot has become a go-to for all our local individuals and families. People exiting homelessness visit Furniture Depot and shop for free.
Families can furnish their new home and His House uses discretionary funds to pay the bill. Several organizations have benefitted from this partnership including Carver County, Scott County, Salvation Army and Families Moving Forward. We are grateful for this wonderful service including delivery!
A big thanks to the Chaska Rotary and the Chaska Laundry Center. The Chaska Rotary provides funds for the Carver County homeless participants to do their laundry. This has been such a wonderful blessing to families that struggle to afford necessities including doing laundry.
And Chaska Cares, in partnership with Cooper's Foods and Cub Foods, graciously included His House Resource Center with donations of personal care products from their Stuff the Bus event. This provided necessities like shampoo and detergent for community members in need.
His House Foundation uses discretionary funds to provide emergency housing financial assistance for people that were homeless or near homeless and did not qualify for other programs. Most of the funding was requested for people excluded from any housing options.
We are ready for 2021! His House and our food share program Abundance is committed to increasing food access and basic needs to people that have barriers accessing these in traditional ways. As more people slip into financial crisis, we are ready to address basic needs in a cohesive flow without barriers put in place that can allow personal judgements and stereotypes to interrupt that flow.
Thanks so much to all the wonderful people in Carver County and Scott County.
In partnership, we are “Bringing it All Together!”