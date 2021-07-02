We all have stories that we’ve experienced or heard involving helping someone in need.
It may be the work of a rehabilitation center helping people with addiction issues; it may be counseling support that is helping stabilize a person’s life; it may be a veteran’s group helping a veteran in need; or it may be support for a person with a mental health issue.
The list is long, but demonstrates that there are many people in need throughout our communities and there are many services and support efforts to help meet those needs.
Chaska has demonstrated a strong commitment for years to preserve and build a strong sense of community.
The challenge has been growing the sense of community as the population grows. As the needs and challenges also grow, it presents a significant challenge to the spirit of community.
What can be done? In the past, as Chaska faced growth, one of its strategies was to create gathering places where people could come together to build relationships, to build community. How has that strategy worked over the past year of COVID? It’s good to see the gathering again starting to occur.
I believe people often want to contribute and make a difference, but they don’t know how or where to go. There are people that care about their community and they want to help make it an even better and stronger community.
In past years, a primary way to make a difference in your town was to contribute to foundations outside of Carver County. That’s what was available, but it wasn’t necessarily as close to the issues, needs and opportunities of living in and building community as we had hoped.
An opportunity to support local needs exists today through two key entities.
One is the Community Foundation for Carver County (CFCC), contributing to the health and vitality of any county community (www.communitygiving.org/CFCC).
If you’re a resident or former resident and want to make a difference for your community, the CFCC is how that can be done, by either starting a charitable fund within the foundation or contributing directly.
The future of our communities will be impacted by how these community foundations are positioned to make a difference.
We believe in the possibilities of CFCC and the effectiveness of how it can be done. Today each CFCC board member would be happy to discuss how you might connect to the foundation and have a positive impact on your home community. The board includes Nate Bostrom, Gregg Davies, Duane Ebert, Kaarin Foede, Kevin Hegland, Laura Helmer, Nathan Kells, Richard Scott, Donna Stacken, Roger Storms, Jim Weygand and myself.
The CFCC is all about engaging people and providing an opportunity for people that care about their community to build communities healthier and stronger in this ever-changing and challenging world we live in, today.
Secondly, a Chaska Community Fund (www.communitygiving.org/Chaska) has recently been created within the foundation to provide an opportunity for those with a Chaska tie or interest to engage people, connect resources and build community.
A gift of $25 or $250 or $2,500 or more would be appreciated and allow us to further address identified community needs and make our special community even more special.
People can contact those on the advisory committee with questions: Vic Benetti, Jeff Burzinski, Gregg Davies, Anne DeSautel, Marshall Grange, Nate Kabat, Dan Keyport and myself.
Let’s show the community spirit that is a part of Chaska and support the idea of making Chaska’s sense of community even stronger!