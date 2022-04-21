All month, we at Carver County have celebrated National County Government Month by honoring our employees, celebrating our innovations throughout the pandemic, and recognizing our partnerships that make our communities stronger.
The National Association of Counties, which sponsors this month-long celebration of county government, used “Counties Thrive” as its 2022 theme. I cannot think of a more appropriate word to honor how Carver County handled the past year in moving through the pandemic stronger and even better than before.
Carver County is a great place to work. Our unemployment numbers continue at record low levels, and the county continues to work to make the business environment a positive one for new and existing ventures. Throughout the pandemic, the board and county allocated funds to support small businesses, helping them navigate unprecedented circumstances and challenges. Our CareerForce staff continues working with both employers and residents to match jobseekers and businesses’ workforce needs.
Carver County is a great place to play. Again, the County Board of Commissioners continues investing in outdoor spaces and recreation. Our county is fortunate to have numerous indoor and outdoor spaces to support healthy activity, enjoyment of nature, hiking and walking trails and numerous lakes.
From a county perspective, the board’s continued support of our regional parks system demonstrates this commitment to health and wellbeing. We’re excited about the forthcoming development of the Lake Waconia Regional Park’s waterfront services building that we think will make that park one of the region’s true park gems, giving county residents access to the lake and the many activities it offers.
Carver County is a great place to live for a lifetime. Our county and its residents have a lot of pride in their communities, and we want that to continue. Maintaining our county’s identity of a wonderful mix of rural and urban remains a constant goal. Our county staff works to protect the vitality of our water quality.
Our Community Development Association ensures the county has housing to support families and individuals at different incomes, both in the short and the long term.
The use of federal stimulus funds to support Connect Up Carver, supporting high-speed internet throughout the county, allows for businesses and residences access to this vital resource no matter the location. This helps all areas of the county in terms of growth. Finally, our continued investment in infrastructure makes traveling to work, school and beyond safer and more reliable for all county residents.
The county continues to rank highly as one of the healthiest counties in our country. This comes, of course, because of the many programs and initiatives by our Public Health staff, whose efforts to support residents throughout the pandemic are many. The partnerships they’ve created with local communities to support everyone from our youngest residents through vaccinations, as well as our oldest residents through our Office of Aging.
Of course, challenges await us, too. How the county sustains this balance of country and city while growing at the fastest rate of any Minnesota county certainly tops the list. The continued challenge of mental health resources, public safety, a changing population demographic and more certainly are not small issues. However, county government is well equipped to tackle these issues and address citizens’ concerns about them.
Lastly, on behalf of the Board of Commissioners, I’d like to thank the county staff and residents for your resilience and shared support during this pandemic. While no one is certain where things go from here, I do know that our county can and will emerge from this toward a new normal that makes our communities stronger and better.
Together, we can continue helping all the communities in our county “Thrive” in 2022 and beyond.