If you are starting to feel that there is more sunlight each day on your way to and from work and school, you are correct.
The shortest day of the year in terms of daylight occurred on Dec. 21, when we had a grand total of eight hours and forty-seven minutes of precious daylight.
As I grow less young each year, the snow, the ice and the cold of winter are more of a struggle for me. Most of all, the decrease in sunlight and warmer temperatures upsets my comfort level. I am losing the strength of a true Minnesotan who loves Minnesota winters. I have set a goal to walk a minimum of 20,000 steps per day and prefer to do it outside in the elements of the sun’s warmth and light.
With Donna and I both officially retired, we drove to Scottsdale, Arizona, in January. Here we can skip the winter coat, multiple layers, boots, gloves and head covers.
For me, I am living my dream — doing the things I love in the winter in sunshine with feeling temperatures of 60-80 degrees. We can bike, golf, walk and dance comfortably outdoors. Even in the evening, we can sit out on a patio for dinner, view the mountains and see the stars.
We have green grass and trees along with flower gardens. I have no fear of slipping on the ice while shoveling or going to the mailbox. This truly is retirement and feeling the joy. I do have to keep an ample supply of water though. It seems one is much thirstier here with the drier air.
We should be back to Minnesota by Easter 2022. On that date, the sun will rise at 6:26 a.m. and set at 8:01 p.m. which will give all of us 13.5 hours of precious daylight. There are brighter days ahead for everyone and if I had a way to send some of this weather back home to you, I would be thrilled to do so.
We have the same amount of daylight here in Arizona as in Minnesota. However, for me, it is nice to feel the warmth of the sun and to be outside doing what we love here.
I also continue to count my blessings for having the opportunity to have shaken 20,000 seniors’ hands at 35 high school graduations as a principal. I have so many wonderful memories I will forever keep in my heart.
Retirement is joyful with no alarm clock or set agenda. I wish for all of my readers to stay warm at heart always and enjoy your winter wherever it has you. Someday you too will be retired if not already. I wish for your retirement dreams to come true too! Stay warm.