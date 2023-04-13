State of the city. Not long ago, I had a chance to take in the state of the city messages of the four cities in District 112, sponsored by the Southwest Chamber of Commerce.

Taylor Hubbard delivered Chaska’s state of the city message and spoke about the good work being done out of the Human Rights Commission and Chaska’s Parks and Recreation Department, citing a number of program and project efforts aimed at creating a more inclusive community. It addressed the aggressive Park and Rec Adaptive programming efforts, including the Learning Links Par 30 golf course and the partnerships working with Latino Voices and Mikasa. All really encouraging and good people focused efforts for those who often have little voice. This absolutely represents healthy community work. Thanks for those efforts!

Bob Roepke is a former Chaska mayor and serves on the Community Foundation for Carver County Board.

