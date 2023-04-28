Christmas in May is scheduled for May 6. We invite any and all of you to join us that day as we work on homes for families that are in need of some community support. It’s a day where we come together as community volunteers to help fellow community members and address home maintenance and landscaping needs.

It’s work that builds community by reaching out and showing that we care about each other as we live together in our town. This is the 27th year of Christmas In May and it’s among the best community building efforts within our city.

Bob Roepke is a former Chaska mayor and serves on the Community Foundation for Carver County Board.

