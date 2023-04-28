Christmas in May is scheduled for May 6. We invite any and all of you to join us that day as we work on homes for families that are in need of some community support. It’s a day where we come together as community volunteers to help fellow community members and address home maintenance and landscaping needs.
It’s work that builds community by reaching out and showing that we care about each other as we live together in our town. This is the 27th year of Christmas In May and it’s among the best community building efforts within our city.
If you’re looking to engage and contribute, this is an opportunity on one day in May to help your neighbor. You don’t have to be a skilled construction person, although we do need a few of those. Rather, bring your willingness to help and we’ll find work for you, from some landscaping cleanup and planting to some painting to some light construction, we can use your help. It’s a special experience that you won’t forget.
Join us this year at St. John’s Lutheran Church on 4th and Oak Street in downtown Chaska starting at 7 a.m. for a good breakfast and program. You can pick out which property you’d like to work on and around 8 a.m. we head out to the projects. You can spend however many hours you have available but you will know you’ve made a difference in the lives of others In our community that can use your help.
We always need to provide a shout out to the Chaska High School Students that turn out to support this effort. The baseball team helps set us up in the gym for the morning gathering and the football team is there to contribute on one of the houses and joins us in doing some heavy lifting! Other school clubs also join in and we’d be remiss not to recognize Southwest Christian for the students that show up to help prep some of the houses the day before the event. Thanks to all of you!
Join us if you can May 6 and you will create a lasting memory, and through this effort you will build community, which at the end of the day is what Chaska embraces….a strong sense of community that values every person!
Chaska Cubs Baseball
The baseball season for the 95th year of Chaska Cubs Baseball kicks off on May 7. Join us that day and rest up from Christmas In May work and relax and enjoy opening day. It’s a Sunday 4 p.m. game. Enjoy the best burgers in amateur baseball in the state of Minnesota and a return to Von Hanson hot dogs!
Opening day is also our lead off party. Come down and join the dugout club and get a real deal on tickets and a t shirt by joining. The idea is to bring people to the park with the more the merrier.
This year is going to be filled with fun and entertainment for all. Its gonna be special. Bring your families down to enjoy affordable prices and community entertainment, along with wonderful baseball played by hometown guys. Plus, its all played at a special ballpark, Chaska Athletic Park among the best and most spacious parks In the state of Minnesota.
We have a wonderful fan following so join that growing number and cheer on the Cubs. Its another experience that brings us together and builds community!
Dunn Bros. Coffee
For years now, Dunn Bros. Coffee has been a gathering place on Chaska’s Main Street for many people. A number of us that have spent hours at Mike Webb’s coffee shop.
If you know Mike you know he’s the most gregarious coffee shop owner you can find. He’s the perfect operator, although that may not be universally accepted.
Mike is the former mayor of Carver. A proud mayor who guided Carver through some growth years and demonstrated the courage to lead as he fought for and supported housing that was affordable and done well, that has helped define the Carver Community as a place for all. Mike was as proud of a mayor as you could find. He had a big heart for his community.
Mike retired from that role and opened his coffee shop in downtown Chaska and has been at it for 15 years. He’s been generous in his support of those who ask for his support for their project or need. He’s been fun to spend time with and the conversations have been wide-ranging, filled with laughs and serious discussion. Through all this Mike has become a really good friend. Mike won’t couch his words and you’ll know where he stands. Mike can roast coffee but he could also roast you and I know that for sure! But, Mike would help you as a good friend and be there whenever and for whatever he could help with!
The building that holds the coffee shop has been sold and his lease will be up and the owner wants to bring in his own coffee shop. Couple that with the 41 road construction closure and his decision has been made. His business is closing May 5.
We will miss Mike and the good guy he is. We’ll miss the stories and the laughs and the genuine discussions that occurred. It was a gathering place on our Main Street and you can’t have enough of those. Small town downtowns have those gathering places. Whether it’s a bakery or a tavern, as we had years ago, and now a coffee shop, people gathered and spent time together at Mike’s Dunn Bros. Coffee Shop. Let’s hope that continues.
The one thing we will always have are some really good memories and the friendship. Thanks, Mike, for all your work to support and build community as you did in Carver and the support you provided to our Chaska community! All the best to you!