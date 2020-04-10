I last wrote to you about a month ago, when Minnesota saw its first few cases of COVID-19. Back then, we didn’t really know a lot about it, but we sure do now. COVID-19 has changed our world drastically over the past few weeks.
At the beginning of March, we initiated an Emergency Operations Center. Our Fire Chief Tim Wiebe stepped into his role as our emergency manager and has been leading our planning efforts along with other city leaders.
We are looking at facilities, programs, and services methodically. Since the situation around COVID-19 can change so quickly, we are strategically planning in short-term periods.
Our No. 1 priority is to make sure we continue to provide essential services like electric, water, sewer and public works functions. If you are building a home, we want to make sure we can still perform inspections and issue permits.
We are still working hard for you, but how we perform our services may look a little different than usual. We are used to seeing and working with you in person. Now, we’ve had to shift more to phone calls or virtual meetings on Zoom. Don’t you wish you had stock in that company?
I would encourage you to visit our website, www.chaskamn.com, to contact our staff or see what’s happening with the Chaska City Council and commission meetings.
Our biggest fear is having one of our departments have their staff exposed to the virus. To prevent that scenario, many of our staff are working from home. For those who can’t work from home, we have staggered shifts to make sure we don’t have whole departments in one place at a time.
Many of you are getting outside for a walk, run or bike ride. While that is great, we are receiving a lot of calls about low branches, cracked sidewalks, and other repairs. Normally, we are quick to take care of these things, but that is not the case now, due to the revised staffing structure I mentioned above.
Your calls are important to us. I hope you understand that things are getting done, but they may take a little longer than they have in the past.
If you do take advantage of our trails, please make sure you are doing your best to give each other six feet of space. If your dog is tagging along, make sure they are on a leash. Not everyone is a dog person, so let’s make sure everyone feels comfortable when they are out and about.
We’ve also had a few reports of pet owners leaving dog waste bags along the trails, roads, and sidewalks. Please take those bags home with you or put them in the nearest public waste receptacle.
When we are outside, we need to remember to maintain proper social distancing. Please make sure your family understands that social distancing is an important part of slowing the spread.
Chaska has always been a community that rallies together in difficult times. We call ourselves the “Best Small Town in Minnesota,” and it’s in times like these when we prove it. That’s why we’ve launched our #ChaskaCares initiative. We want to bundle all the positive energy we’ve seen in the community and keep it going.
As a part of #ChaskaCares, our fire and police departments have started a Birthday Patrol for the kids in our community who can’t have a birthday party. We’re hoping that having a fire truck or police cruiser turning on the all their lights and hitting the siren will be a nice birthday present in these times. Check out the Chaska Fire Department and Chaska Police Department Facebook pages for more details.
We’ve also been gathering adult coloring books for our residents in senior living communities. Since these residents are in the high-risk population, they haven’t been able to get out as much as some of us. We’ve heard they need some new activities. If you would like to help us, please email us at chaskacares@chaskamn.com.
Let’s work together to fight this invisible beast that is causing havoc across the world. Let us know what great things you’re up to by using the #ChaskaCares hashtag in your social media posts. We’ve already seen so many great examples, and I’m sure more will keep coming.
Before I close, I need to thank a few groups.
Thank you to the teachers, principals, and support staff at the school district. It has been amazing to see what you have all done to implement distance learning, feed students, and find creative ways to lift up our community.
Thank you to all the people working in the retail businesses, from the truckers delivering the products, to all the women and men working in the grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and other essential stores making sure we are able to get the necessary supplies we need daily.
I want to say thank you to all the police, fire, paramedics, 911 operators, and healthcare workers. Also, thank you to all the medical personnel working on test kits, treatments, and a vaccine. You are truly putting your lives on the line every time you answer a call or see a patient.
Thanks for reading this. Remember to support our local businesses. These businesses are a big part of Chaska, and we want to keep them going during these challenging times. Many local restaurants are open for takeout or delivery. For more details, visit our website, www.chaskamn.com.
Our dedicated employees will always continue to work hard for you, as we are all in this together. May God bless our country and all of you. Be well, stay healthy, and most important, stay home. If you must go out, remember to social distance! #ChaskaCares