I remember looking at the calendar when my kids were young and panicking as the end of the school year crept up on me.
I always felt like I had fallen into a groove with work, home, cooking and cleaning and activities during the school year, and when I realized they would be home for three whole months, a sense of dread often set in.
Don’t get me wrong, I love my kids, now 19 and 15. But three months of them being home all day every day was a daunting realization. Now that my children are teens, I have found that that panic, the dread, the worry and even fear were not only unnecessary, but unfounded.
I was once told not to blink, because 18 years would pass in a moment. That once those years of having children in my home were gone, I would wish for them to return. My son with special needs will live with us as long as possible and always needs to be cared for. My daughter at 15, seems to already have one foot out the door and is racing toward adulthood at an alarming pace. I often instruct my kids to slow their roll. I want to enjoy every moment that my husband and I have with them. However, I am also aware of all the struggles in between. But the joy far outweighs any of the challenges.
Each summer, we brainstorm about summer activities. We are a thrifty lot, so we plan accordingly and make an asserted effort to spend money on experiences rather than things or belongings. Meaning, we focus on memory-making and time well spent together. No, we are not the parents that plan every waking moment of every day. But we are the parents that attempt to scale back our work schedules a bit in the summer months and experience all that Minnesota has to offer.
We talk with the kids and plan out a trip or two to grandma’s cabin up north and get excited about a long weekend at Madden’s with extended family. We plan trips to the Minnesota State Fair, a Twins and a Saints game, and scope out lakeside restaurant patios where we can share an excellent meal and enjoy the summer breeze while watching the boats dock. We talk about new stores we plan to frequent and people we would like to see. But mostly we talk about the new adventures that are on the horizon.
My favorite summer memories these past two summers during COVID have been at home. Swimming two, sometimes three times a day, playing fetch with our dog, planting gardens and harvesting vegetables that we get to relish all summer long. Walking without a destination in mind and spying the wildlife that seems to join us on our strolls.
My son’s favorite thing to do as we walk is listen to the birds that seem so desperate for conversation, and count the numerous dogs that cross our chosen path. My daughter loves fireworks in the backyard and spending time with a friend watching movies and playing games at the dining room table. The joy, the contentment that I feel seeing my kids enjoy the summer months, is immeasurable. To see the smiles and tired bodies at the end of each day, warm this mom’s heart.
This summer will be much of the same. Savoring the sunshine, the shade on hot summer days, and exploring this beautiful state that we live in. I have learned to not worry about entertaining my kids so much and now I focus on making opportunities to explore readily available.
I don’t have to structure each hour of every day, only encourage the minds of two constantly moving teens. I love when the cell phones get put away, then core memory retention is activated because of a fulfilling and edifying experience doing something new to them. Yes, our children will hide away in their own room or space for long periods of time, but I have found a way to draw them out of their teen caves. Present the idea of adventure a day or two ahead of time and inform them of what time you are leaving. Pack food and water, as a hungry teen or child is not going to enjoy going anywhere with their parents. And leave space to improvise rather than fill an entire day.
Finding a shop my daughter loves and spending an hour there just looking at beautiful items is something I will never forget.
“Mom, I loved it there. Thank you for not rushing me,” Lily said.
Enabling my son to go to as many garage sales as possible before he tires out.
“I bought spiral bound notebooks, markers and look at my cool puzzles!” Zach exclaims.
This summer, I want to enjoy my kids. Yes, I want to do all the things and go to all the places. But mostly, I want to enjoy my kids. Watching them get excited about a new experience, hearing them laugh and listening to them plan our next excursion. I will be committing to more joy creation this summer. And I can not wait.