This pandemic is an experience we could not even imagine, and now we are living through it. It’s surreal.
It’s important to say thanks to those working in the healthcare world, providing emergency service and protection and working in essential service organizations. Plus we can’t forget our educators going the extra mile to make a difference for our children. Your efforts provide a lifeline for all of us and our thanks doesn’t begin to recognize what you are doing for us and for our community and our country.
Although it may be overwhelming, it’s important to be aware of what we should be doing to “flatten the curve.”
As we’ve seen more closures, our country is at a place we may only have heard or read about as our country experienced a world war. It seems to be along that scale as to the impact on our country and our productivity in response to the virus. It also seems, for the most part, Minnesotans are responding to the decree to stay at home.
COMMUNICATION
Communication at such critical times, as mass action is requested, is always important. It ensures a clear understanding is created to receive the best response possible.
When one asks for more clarity, it shouldn’t be viewed as un-American, rather reaching out for better understanding, which leads to a more effective, united response. For me, it’s why professionals in the world of science and public health are the voices influencing actions being requested.
COMMUNITY SPIRIT
Being a community where we care about each other has been Chaska’s history, and is what’s needed as we go through such challenging experiences with this pandemic. It’s the challenge that America has met before and it will require that same spirit to address this challenge.
The threat is certainly before us. The guidelines have been set, so even though we’re staying at home, we can carry community spirit into actions in many ways.
It may be a phone call or an electronic message to a friend, or supporting a local merchant staying open to meet our needs, or it may simply be words of encouragement. It may be donating to a food shelf or preparing and delivering needed goods and meals to those in need. Maybe it’s ZOOM meetings or Facetiming, maybe it’s making face masks or chalking the sidewalks with positive messages.
The list is lengthy, but it lies in having the heart to support those in need, often our most vulnerable. Our city is working to capture these acts of caring and support via #ChaskaCares. It’s reinforcing and uplifting to see and feel these examples of kindness and caring, during such a challenging and threatening time. It’s what communities do.
This challenge is different in that ‘together as a community’ doesn’t mean we’ll gather and respond. In such an unimaginable time, when we’ve become isolated from each other, we still can find ways to make sure we demonstrate our community spirit and find ways to encourage and support each other. It’s really a matter of sharing the vision of Chaska, sharing the values that represent our foundation on which we build our future, and share the pride in who we are as a community.
And we can’t forget, may God bless us all.
COMMUNITY FUND
The Community Foundation for Carver County recently announced the formation of a response fund, supporting nonprofit work across the county. If you would like to support the efforts of these nonprofits, whose services are being impacted by the pandemic experience, visit www.communitygiving.org/donate and contribute.
It’s simply another way where small or larger donations will make a difference. As dollars are brought into the foundation, organizations or efforts can apply to receive funds that would support their work and address funding gaps.
The foundation recently granted over $22,000 in nonprofit requests for support, during this COVID-19 pandemic.