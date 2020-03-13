Now that there has been a confirmed case of coronavirus in Carver County, I thought it would be important to talk a bit about what is happening.
The Minnesota Department of Health and Carver County Public Health are working on this case. To stay up to date, make sure to check the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Carver County Public Health websites.
While we are in close communication with state and county health officials, we are continuing our planning efforts. We are committed to the health and safety of our community and maintaining the continuity of our public services.
Remember that you can help limit the spread of illnesses. Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands. Stay home when you are sick.
CITY SQUARE WEST
I also wanted to take some time to provide you with an update on our City Square West project.
Up to this point, we’ve been talking about the City Square West project as an idea. We’ve created goals, renderings, and reports so that we could visualize what this project could be and make sure it can be financially sustainable. Now that we’ve checked those items off the list, we are moving into the implementation stage.
I’m always excited to see a project transform from drawings on paper to bricks on the ground. While we’re not quite to the last part, I want to bring you up to speed on our next steps.
Before we get ahead ourselves, it’s important to understand the context around the project.
City Square West is the block to the south of City Hall. It has the strip mall, the Post Office, and Old National Bank. It sits smack dab in the middle of downtown Chaska and serves as a connection piece between the Minnesota River, Firemen’s Park, and City Square Park.
With City Square West, we have an opportunity to redevelop an entire city block. Since this doesn’t happen very often, this project can have a big impact. The City Square West project, which will be self-supported financially, will reimagine what the center of downtown Chaska will look like.
The current concept plans show a one-acre public plaza, residential buildings, and options for mixed retail and commercial space. The plans also include underground parking to provide adequate parking for residents and the public.
The roots of this project can be traced back to the creation of our Downtown Master Plan in 2012.
That plan laid out the framework to continue developing downtown Chaska as a destination. Our vision was to create catalyst sites that would be hubs of community gathering places that celebrate our historic character and small-town atmosphere.
When Firemen’s Park and the Chaska Curling and Event Center were built as a catalyst site in 2015, we saw how much positive impact redevelopment projects like that could have on our downtown environment. We’ve seen these spaces bring in community festivals, national events, and everyday family trips to use public amenities like the splash pad or walking paths.
Our work isn’t done though. The Downtown Master Plan also identified City Square West as another block that could enhance our downtown experience.
In December 2017, we created a community task force to propose the best way to locate a new library and to maximize the potential of City Square West. I was fortunate to serve as one of the two City Council representatives on the task force.
The feedback from the task force, local businesses, and the general public guided us to create a plan that provides more things to see and do while downtown. The current concept plans for City Square West show a versatile space that should help us promote a vibrant downtown that can attract new businesses and help existing businesses grow.
Throughout the process, we have worked with the current tenants of the block. It is important to us that these businesses are a part of the process, and our goal is to support them to find continued success in our community.
While the businesses will need to make their own decisions, we will continue to technically and financially work with them as the project moves forward. Ultimately, it will be up to the businesses to determine their future.
Last month, the council gave city staff the green light to put out a Request for Qualifications (RFQ). The RFQ will help us identify a preferred developer, who can partner with us on the implementation of this project.
This is a key part of our next steps. We want to make sure the developer can demonstrate a record of being able to implement complex projects like this one. We have received multiple proposals that we are excited about.
TIF DISTRICT
The council will consider establishing a TIF district at our meeting next Monday. The TIF district will support financing of the project. City staff is also in the process of negotiating purchase agreements for properties on the block, so expect to see more developments in the coming months.
While I’ve spent most of this article talking about City Square West, the new Chaska Library site is still a priority for the city. The Carver County License Center site is our first choice for a new library. Having a new library in this location would be a great compliment to what City Square West can become. City staff will need to figure out where a few more pieces of the puzzle fit for the library. I’ll share more about it when we have more information.
If you want to learn more about the City Square West and library projects, head to our website, www.chaskamn.com/CSW. You can look at the concept plans; take virtual tours of the sites; and read up on how these projects took shape.
As always, please reach out to me with any questions.