Here to serve you — the people of Carver County.
I think the best part of Carver County is the people — the 107,000 residents, the 750 county staff, the business owners, civic leaders, taxpayers, visitors and more. You make this the county it is. I’ll use this space to share about the people that make Carver County great that I hope you find important and impactful.
QUESTION
DMV Lines – are they subsiding? The simple answer is yes. Carver County operates two DMVs; one in Chaska and one in Chanhassen (think tabs, title transfer, etc.), and each location also has a state-run area (think driving and written tests).
Drivers can choose to take their written test online and at home (though some like to do in person). The state operates 93 exam locations across the state. In May 2020 the state decided to consolidate locations to 14. At time of writing, 26 locations are now open, and all 93 are planned to reopen by January 2022. These closures, the temporary ability to delay driver’s license and tab renewals as well as our desirable locations (proximity, staff service level, drive through options, online scheduling, etc.) has led to a sizable backlog.
Carver County has been one of the leaders in traffic/customer flow, online scheduling and efficiencies. In a normal year we serve about 125,000 customers per year including 49,000 tab renewals and 49,000 license renewals (pre-COVID). We’re even more desirable now — given the proximity of our DMVs in Chaska and Chanhassen to other counties, including Hennepin and Scott County.
About 60% of Carver County-operated DMV customers come from outside Carver County and we’re the only county with not one, but two, operating drive through windows — and no, we can’t skip Carver County residents to front of the line.
Many have altered their habits and opted to renew their tabs and licenses online. The convenience of doing so works for many, yet the economics of the DMV aren’t in the favor of the county as we only get associated funds when these renewals are done on location.
All those factors, along with the challenging nature of the job, availability of labor, training lead time, etc. have also contributed to backlog. We are aware of and working on all fronts.
If you’re interested in brushing off your driving skills, here’s a link to the MN DMV Written Test top 60 questions and answers: https://bit.ly/3ncOrIa.
QUOTE TO PONDER
‘Are you an adder, subtractor, multiplier or divider?’
I recently had time with one of my mentors, seeking insights on an array of topics, including culture, empowerment, healthy boundaries, accountability, celebrating good work, etc. — particularly in light of leading through and after a global pandemic.
We also honed in on the power of people — and he provided some framework he uses as he guides a sizable organization. He shared he seeks to find, invest in, promote, and partner with adders and multipliers — and recognizes how subtractors and dividers can suck life out of an organization. For me, it was a helpful reminder and framework for where to invest energy, and where not to — and the power of the people doing the same.
VOLUNTEERS
Catch someone doing something well: As the Minnesota State Baseball Tournament wraps up, nearly 22,000 fans came to game in host cities of Waconia, Chaska or Hamburg (one of the only times a single county hosted the whole tournament).
This tournament didn’t happen without thousands of hours of preparation, game day effort and post tournament volunteers. A special callout to Dale, Bob, Chris, Les, Nate, Vinnie, Denny, Joe, John and Greg for leading the charge in Chaska.
Despite rain and other unforeseen challenges, the field looked great, beer was cold and fans enjoyed amazing facilities to watch great baseball.
Congratulations to the Chanhassen Redbirds on their fourth straight state championship!
QUESTION FOR THE COMMUNITY
‘What do you think about housing?'
Housing conversations are typically led by city leadership in Carver County (along with developers, Carver County CDA, etc.). Yet with American Recovery Plan dollars allocated for counties, one approved area for spending is on housing.
I get asked many questions that often sound like this, ‘Where does the first-time school teacher in Carver County making $42,000 a year live (that doesn’t want to live with parents or a roommate)?’ At current, I don’t have a great answer — so am spending some time seeking insights from many perspectives. I’d love to hear your thoughts.
Recently I was invited to and visited the work of settled.org in Maplewood (1740 Van Dyke Street). They are piloting small houses (200 square feet) and partnering to use excess and unused land faith organizations have available as a possible solution. What do you think?