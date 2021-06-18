There is an old adage “children should be seen but not heard." I disagree.
Recently I had dinner with three young adults. I am old enough to be their grandmother. We got into a variety of worldview discussions and I was most favorably impressed. In fact many conversations with my contemporary friends (those my age) do not begin to have such in-depth discussions as these young people. And in truth, many of my older cronies do not have much of a global view.
I also learned quite a bit from the group on topics I have not investigated to any depth, but only touched upon.
We could be raising a generation that is not so much about “technology,” but global education, with an “all sides” grasp and understanding. If this is a hint at a majority of younger adults, we just might have a good future ahead once they elevate to business and government involvement.
As for myself, I had already “touched” on many of the topics they raised, as I have always been interested as to what was happening in other countries. But their conversation went much further in depth. They have been doing their “homework” for a long time.
I have heard the old adage that the younger generation is taking us to hell in a handbasket. I might be the oddball old person that has done and still do investigations into complex topics within the global view. Mostly for me it is about curiosity and fodder for works of art that started soon after I learned how to read.
But at the dinner, as concerned as I am at present over the news reports, I was given some relief and hope that the upcoming generation will indeed handle things better than previous generations.