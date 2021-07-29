If you heard or read about CRT (critical race theory) be patient, be curious, and try not to be judgmental.
In the past four to five months, the media has started talking about this theory. Some for, some against.
The concept of critical theory is an old, 20th century phenomenon associated with Marxist dialect. But critical race theory is a new bombshell, which I will try to briefly explain.
WHAT IS CRT?
Critical race theory was coined by a law professor Kimberle Crenshaw. She suggests that a lot of what is being called CRT are ideas that no proponent would agree with.
CRT is “mostly taught in graduate school, not elementary school.” However, since last year, Keziah Ridgeway, who teaches African American history at a public high school in a suburb of Philadelphia has discussed CRT in her anthropology class.
Kevin Cokley, a psychology professor at University of Texas at Austin, who believes “teaching critical race theory is patriotic, not anti-American,” defines CRT as: “the academic concept which posits that racism is not simply acts of individual bias or prejudice, but rather is embedded in institutions, politics and legal systems.”
Christopher F. Rufo, a senior fellow and director of the initiative on critical race theory at the Manhattan Institute believes that “schools shouldn’t be dragging kids into racial division” defines CRT as: “… an academic discipline that claims that the United States was founded on racism, oppression and white supremacy — and that these forces are still at the root of our society.”
PURPOSE Of EDUCATING PEOPLE
The above-mentioned arguments and definitions about CRT by two prominent figures in academia and research institutions shed some light on what is going on about this newly created phenomenon which will be with us for years to come.
As the nation is moving on with confusion and division as a result of recent events, we undoubtedly will hear more on CRT and other controversial subjects.
Diversity education, cultural studies, and related subjects began in higher education in the 1960s and on. These academic programs were not taught in public school systems in the country at that time and not decisively in later years.
Teaching diversity and inclusion has been an ebb and flow. Electing a Black president in 2008 (in my view) put more weight on race relations education and discussions in America.
I confess that teaching diversity and talking about racism per se embedded in my cultural diversity course and showing documentaries about the civil rights movement of the 1950s-1960s was easier for me during those eight years. Students would appreciate, although respectfully argue, that past history is not their fault, which I was on the same page with them.
CRITICAL TIME
Most of us may agree that, as Cokley stated, “George Floyd and other high-profile killing of Black people prompted a surge of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to provide more education about racism and its harmful effect.”
These tragedies in America, especially in the past year, brought us to a new level of understanding. I say understanding, because it is my sincere hope that the majority of Americans see with their own eyes what happened and understand the situations case by case.
Politicizing events will not do us any good and create more division and hard feelings.
FUTURE OF OUR KIDS
I am more inclined to go with the definition of CRT by Kevin Cokley. Yet I believe it should be taught in higher education, not elementary school. Kids should be taught about civility and ethics before they learn about race and racism.
“Republican legislators in about two dozen states have introduced or won passage of bills to censor the education of children on race” (USA Today, Opinion, July 6). They are afraid that “race” or, in my view, CRT might be taught in the K-12 system. I believe that we should continue with diversity and inclusion teaching in higher education with an emphasis on systemic racism in America and create a curriculum for public school systems to gradually make students familiar with our history without making them feel guilty about their white ancestors.
In 1619 the first ship of slaves from Western African came to the shores of the nation. I will explain about 1619 in a later article and emphasize on the “1619 Project” which is another controversial matter that needs to be discussed before jumping to conclusions.
In closing, I would like to say that all is about unity, not division. All is about creating a sort of capability to live together in peace and harmony.
We must realize that marginalizing people will shrink us to be less and less; bringing people to our circle gives us an opportunity to increase our comfort zone. “The watchword is not exclusion but inclusion,” said Ernest Holmes. That is the ultimate necessity of human existence.