One of the efforts addressed 37 or so years ago was the development of eight core community values: responsibility, respect for others, generosity, integrity, valuing the human worth and dignity of every person, citizenship, environmentalism, and learning.
They were developed based on the recognition that our communities were going to grow and were going to experience change within that growth.
Those values have not been refreshed since that time, even though we have experienced significant growth and change. It seems like it’s time to dust them off and do that refreshing. As we address the goal of being more inclusive, the values and beliefs we embrace should reflect that inclusivity.
The effort of updating these values can be a collaborative process including community members that addresses our growing diversity, community stakeholders and community leaders. Such collaboration will foster and promote a shared responsibility for the development of these values and their impact.
With the development of these refreshed community values comes the accountability for their application and the alignment of decision-making and planning that will guide our community and the accountability that will embrace this foundational belief system, rooted in the collaborative effort of a wide range of community members.
Originally, these values were developed with the school district and its communities along with Carver County. If all are interested in a refreshing effort, that is good; if not, then let our community, which is experiencing real change, embrace this opportunity in the spirit of building community.
A suggestion may be to have the Eastern Carver County Community Leaders group endorse and provide the energy to move this effort forward. Also, when one talks about building communities of belonging, it may be worthwhile to connect such a values development effort to local community of belonging efforts now being coordinated by Carver County Public Health.
Community Communications. One of the keys to the successful implementation of a plan or the identification of community values is to have a robust communication process that leverages a number of communication approaches.
It also needs to place a priority on two-way communication that encourages feedback and questions and fosters open discussions. It must engage the community and provide opportunities for feedback and involvement in the subject discussion. Community based communication should be transparent and open, even if it addresses challenging issues and discussion.
Finally, ensure that any goals are measurable so progress against the established goals is visible and can be shared with the community and its stakeholders.
Effective communications with the community is often the key to building trust and confidence. A community’s commitment to quality communication sharing vision, strategies, goals, progress and key opportunities or challenges is so important and often the key to quality community based results.
Southwest Transit Leadership. Erick Hansen has assumed the role of CEO of SW Transit, replacing Len Simich, who recently retired after 25 years of exemplary service.
The future of SW Transit is challenged primarily because of the loss of jobs in downtown Minneapolis, so the Express service that has been so successful for many years is running at about 30% of its former high water mark ridership. The big question is how much bouncing back will occur with that number?
The growing focus has been on Micro Transit, the SW Prime service that provides curb-to-curb pick ups and drop offs. This has been the growth area of recent transit service. The question becomes one of cost efficiency and begs the question: what is the future of transit service? Will expansion across the county be a possibility bringing a connectedness and mobility to the rural parts of the county? Will it become more community driven and imbedded more within the development plans of its member communities or an expanded number of communities? Time and planning will tell, but it must be a focus of discussion because the times and the core cities employment population has changed, and that is having a large ripple effect on our local transit service.
Mental health. This subject is one that is growing as a community issue. It’s presenting challenges across the entire age spectrum and the ability to provide services and support is becoming more challenging. This is a problem that can affect any family and often is such a sensitive topic but not well understood across communities.
A major positive has been the conversion of the former Ridgeview Medical Center Hospice Home to a Mental Health Treatment facility. This has been a major addition for our area. It should also be noted that Ridgeview has placed a priority on and initiated an expanded service line and support to the subject of mental health wellness and support. It’s a response to this growing issue and requires the support of our communities as they look to address the health of our residents — not just physical health but also emotional and mental well being. Although a challenging and growing community issue, it’s heartening to see our county wide community hospital taking the initiative and recognizing this growing issue and need, and stepping up with expanded mental health services and support.