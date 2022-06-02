In 1966, The National Academy of Sciences published the “Accidental Death and Disability: The Neglected Disease of Modern Society.” The purpose of this paper was to bring attention to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) that, at the time, was being neglected.

One of the factors that was covered in this paper was “the general public is insensitive to the magnitude of accidental death and injury.” In 2022, 55 years after this paper was published, this still rings true today, in my opinion.

Michael Jernander, of Chaska, is a 25-year volunteer firefighter/EMT and 27-year paramedic.

