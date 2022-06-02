In 1966, The National Academy of Sciences published the “Accidental Death and Disability: The Neglected Disease of Modern Society.” The purpose of this paper was to bring attention to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) that, at the time, was being neglected.
One of the factors that was covered in this paper was “the general public is insensitive to the magnitude of accidental death and injury.” In 2022, 55 years after this paper was published, this still rings true today, in my opinion.
I have been a paramedic for 27 years and I still get asked, “Do you still drive the ambulance?” Not only do I drive, but I also treat patients and make sure they get the advanced care they need. Therefore, the public is uneducated when it comes to EMS. The public only wants to know about EMS when they call 911 and most people think, ‘I’ll never need an ambulance.’
When I became an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 1991, The class was 120 hours; I had to ride 16 hours with an ambulance service, and spend eight hours in the emergency room. Today, the class consists of 120-150 hours and costs several thousands of dollars to complete.
There are other options such as Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) which is less time to complete. So, where am I going with this?
EMS in Minnesota, as well as the U.S., is in dire need of funding, staffing, and training in the rural areas. Most rural areas have ambulance services that are staffed by volunteers. These volunteers are not paid and if they are, it is very minimal. Most volunteers work and live in the communities that they serve.
Years ago, people were able to provide their volunteer services to staff these ambulances. Businesses were allowing employees to leave work to respond to emergency calls. This has not been the case nowadays. Families, jobs and other commitments are forcing ambulance services to close in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, approximately 60% of rural EMS agencies have inadequate staff to cover their call schedule, 59% of agencies do not have all their shifts covered at least 24 hours in advance and 88% of agencies provide Basic Life Support (not paramedic level services) to their communities. Most of Minnesota’s ambulance services are in rural areas (231 vs. 41 in urban areas).
In Minnesota, since 2010, seven rural volunteer ambulance services have closed mostly due to staffing and funding. Most people are unaware of this because of lack of education. Most are not concerned with this as well.
What do many Minnesotans do in the summer? They go to their cabins, go camping, hiking or to a lake. Most of these activities are in rural areas. When you call 911 in a rural area, the response times are not that of what you see in an urban setting. Depending on the day, response times can double, triple or even quadruple.
According to the National Rural Health Association, In the face of this glaring healthcare disparity, rural Emergency Medical Services (EMS) often become the only guaranteed access to health services, and ultimately, the safety net for underserved rural communities.
However, dwindling population, losses in the volunteer workforce, and decreased reimbursement threaten continued access to these services. Nearly one-third of rural Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are in immediate operational jeopardy. Therefore, action must be taken to secure access to, and the quality of, this vital service for rural Americans. Not only are we losing ambulance services, but rural hospitals are also closing too.
Since 2005, six rural hospitals have closed in Minnesota, and this is sure to continue. The total amount of beds lost was 230. When hospitals close in rural areas, the transport times for EMS are longer.
A study from the University of Minnesota in May 2021 found that the closing of rural hospitals strained municipal providers of emergency medical services as they tried to get patients to other hospitals. The average length of ambulance trips for municipal Emergency Medical Service agencies rose 22%. For private EMS agencies, the length rose 10%. Private companies are free to leave once their contracts expire.
The average ambulance service in Minnesota has seen a 58% reduction in Medicare payments since 2002. In the Balanced Budget Act of 1997, Congress mandated that Medicare put ambulance services on a fee schedule. Prior to 2002 when the fee schedule was adopted, Minnesota’s ambulance services received higher payments than those in other states. When the fee schedule was fully implemented Jan. 1, 2006, it nationalized the payments, hitting Minnesota providers particularly hard.
What can we do? We need to educate ourselves. Learn what staff on ambulance services do and the training that is involved to care for people. Learn what type of service is in your area when you go camping, hiking or to the cabin. We can learn basic first aid and CPR.
The state of Minnesota has a $9 billion surplus and another $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid that needs to be spent. Politicians, if you’re reading this, it’s time to step up to the plate and alleviate this crisis. As politicians, let’s set an example for other states that we can be a leader in resolving the issues facing rural EMS.
Spend money on these rural ambulance services. Pay for anyone that wants to take an EMR or EMT course. Provide funding to staff these services. Allocate monies for better equipment and reimbursements. Give businesses a tax break if they allow employees to leave work to respond to calls.
People, we all need to rise to the challenge to better serve those that are in rural areas.