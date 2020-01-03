Recently the newspaper published a commentary “American dream at risk,” (Nov. 21) by state representatives Jim Nash and Barb Haley. The piece discussed the threat to affordable single-family housing in Minnesota, which I am in agreement; however, I will admit that we have some differences.
The editorial put a lot of the blame on Minnesota’s regulations, and local permit fees. To these I would add a few others, like local charges for park dedication, hookup fees for city sewer and water, and the desire for profit by developers.
We like to put a lot of blame on regulations until something happens that reminds us of their value. For example, the five people killed in a high-rise fire in Minneapolis at the end of November might have been saved with sprinklers on their floor. Now people are questioning whether the building should have required sprinklers on all floors.
We can debate whether these lives would have been saved with sprinklers, but then the question might be, could those victims have afforded to live there if sprinklers had been added.
It is important to realize regulations have made our housing safer, healthier, friendlier to the environment and more expensive. It is important when discussing regulations to consider whether benefits outweigh the costs.
The editorial also brings up the issue of cities illegally profiting from building permits.
If a city collects more than it expends on building permits, then it reduces what it collects from other revenue sources, especially property taxes. Now under the state rules, permit fees should be only high enough to recoup costs of inspections and accompanying overhead.
City councils at the same time try to keep property taxes for their current residents as low as possible. The result is that small fast-growing cities tend to try and pad permitting costs, adding to the cost of new housing.
Building permits are just one of the costs that cities pass on to new homes, but there are others that add many thousands to the price. The three big ones are park dedication fees and water and sewer hookup fees.
The park dedication fees are intended to pay for future expansion of parks and recreational facilities that will meet the need of the growing population. We want our cities to be communities where families can meet their recreation and physical activity needs. Water and sewer connection fees are also intended for future system expansion to meet the requirements of a growing population. All these fees go into separate accounts for future expansion, not for maintenance of current facilities, and cannot be used to reduce property taxes or lower current utility rates.
So, regulations and fees can add many thousands to the cost of a new house, but there are other factors that impact the supply of affordable housing. One of the big ones is what developers choose to build.
Almost all builders and developers are for-profit businesses, with the goal of significant monetary gain. Guess what? The builders of large expensive homes make more profit than those building affordable housing, whether single family or multifamily.
So how do we encourage these developers to build affordable housing? Usually there are two ways, the first is to provide financial incentives. The other is to require a percentage of units in a project to be affordable.
Unfortunately, governments (and taxpayers) are not big on financial incentives, and developers are not always happy with being told what they have to build and may look for other communities without affordable housing requirements. If our region and state decided that more affordable housing was a priority, we could pressure and incentivize developers to supply it.
What about the costs that were added by regulation and city fees? With regard to regulations, it may be necessary to periodically review them to determine the cost benefit. Some people, when it comes to safety, will say ‘How can you put a price on a human life?’ If we are just talking money, that is true. But what if we consider the price of living on the street versus additional safety? What about the local government fees?
Certainly, we should verify that all the fees are reasonable, but under current rules it is difficult to do more than that without possible litigation. Maybe we should pressure the state to allow discounted fees for affordable housing.
When we talk about affordable housing, we must also consider building multifamily projects. I know in Carver County most want single family homes and consider multifamily projects a blight.
We have to realize that many young people starting out need multifamily housing. These are the people that will fill the jobs that we hope to create in the future. How many of us, when starting our adult lives, initially lived in multifamily affordable housing?
It is also true many seniors also have a need for multifamily affordable housing to remain in the community. In between these two groups there are many others who need and want affordable multifamily housing.