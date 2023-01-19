The next topic in this discussion of building a healthy community lies with the financial planning and management.

It will focus on local government financing given that’s where we mostly identify. What also is important to understand is that any elected governance board or council is the strategic arm of the organization. They have the responsibility for establishing the vision and priorities of their community, including the financial requirements and impacts, along with building the community understanding.

Bob Roepke is a former Chaska mayor and serves on the Community Foundation for Carver County Board.

