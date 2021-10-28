For many people, food shelves are simply seen as locations where people can go for help to feed their family in a time of need.
At the Bountiful Basket Food Shelf efforts began some years ago to reach out to other area nonprofits to help provide services to a population that is in need of help. These services include housing, transportation, medical, employment and spiritual, as well as food.
The Bountiful Basket’s first attempt at outreach was to call for a community meeting to discuss finding a Carver County site for a program called Fare For All that provides a once-a-month discounted shopping experience for anyone that would benefit from healthy and low-cost food.
Pastor Reggie Klindworth of Crown of Glory Lutheran Church raised his hand at the meeting and offered his church as the site, which has been a continual success story and blessing for helping area families over the past many years.
The food shelf then began to look at ways that they, as a volunteer organization, could create new partnerships that would allow them to give food to those nonprofits who could best provide it to their clients. The first outreach program of this kind was one that provided weekly food assistance to Families Moving Forward, which was at the time located at the Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church.
Due primarily to the kindness of people who have been willing to share their assets, the Bountiful Basket has been able to expand its outreach efforts more than we ever thought we could. The intent of these partnerships is to get food out of the food shelf and into programs where it can do the most good and help the most people.
Humanity Alliance: The Bountiful Basket has provided nearly 20,000 pounds of food and $15,000 in state grant dollars since 2019 to assist with its healthy weekend meal program that serves hundreds of families in need in Carver County.
SouthWest Transit: A transportation and food partnership that has allowed for bus food deliveries twice a month to individuals in Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria for people that cannot get to the food shelf on their own.
New Beginnings: A weekly food delivery program that allows young moms and soon-to-be moms to learn more about how to prepare meals, eat healthy and to take food home as needed.
Thanksgiving: Providing food assistance for 250 food baskets as part of a family holiday food offering with Love INC, West Union Lutheran Church and St. Victoria Catholic Church.
The Gathering: Over 55,000 pounds of food has been donated to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska over the past many years to assist them with their Monday evening complimentary community meal and fellowship program.
Launch Ministry: Food provisions are provided regularly to assist them with meeting the needs of their clients.
Homeless: Food is boxed and delivered twice a month to homeless families being housed at Chanhassen and Chaska motels.
Talheim and Waybury: Orders are taken and food bags are delivered once a month to senior citizens who choose to participate.
Hope House: Food is made available as needed to help serve their clients.
His House: Over 12 tons of food has been provided by the Bountiful Basket to assist them in their efforts to get food to those who are most in need.
As we move towards the holiday season we all have the opportunity to be thankful for that which has helped us make our lives whole. We also have the opportunity to share our giftedness with others who are less fortunate and in need of our help.
For more information on how you can donate go online to the bountifulbasketfoodshelf.org.