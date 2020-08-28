The United States, probably more than any other nation, is the result of immigration.
Think about it, except for those with Native American heritage, all of us can trace our American roots back no more than 400 years, and most of us far less than that.
Personally, I have traced my father’s lineage in the U.S. back to the late 1800s and my mother’s parents arrived just before WWI.
Despite our nation’s history and success being so dependent on the emigration of people of all colors, immigration both today and in our past, has always been considered a negative.
Today our government is trying to build a wall along our southern border to prevent our neighbors entering, while at the same time trying to close our borders to the rest of the world.
I would like to look back at a period of our history when all immigrants were important to our existence.
In the 1856 presidential election, the Whig Party, whose candidate Zachary Taylor had been elected president just eight years before, had disappeared from the scene being replaced by two other parties. One was the new Republican Party and the other the American Party commonly known as the Know Nothings.
The Know Nothings were primarily anti-Catholic, anti-immigration, and xenophobic. Their presidential candidate was former U.S. President Millard Fillmore, who garnered 21% of the vote and only eight electoral votes of the 296 total, but impressive for a third party.
The American Party, although generally anti-immigration, was particularly opposed to Catholic migrants, especially Irish and Germans. The party never took a major stand on slavery, but it is hard to believe they would have been in favor of freeing slaves or integrating them into the population.
Although the heyday of the Know Nothings was 164 years ago, many of their tenets are still heard today. I bring this up because within five years of that 1856 election the nation was engulfed in the Civil War.
After four years of war, the Union finally vanquished the Confederacy. There are a number of reasons for the Union victory, but a major one was the manpower of the two armies. Roughly two million men fought for the Union, while 750,000 fought for the Confederate Army. Of the Union Army, about 25%, or about 500,000, were immigrants. Of those, about 200,000 were Germans and 150,000 Irish. In addition to immigrants, another 179,000 were black soldiers.
Today would there be two nations instead of one without these unwanted immigrants and black soldiers? These are people who believed in the dream and promise of the United States, and were willing to put their lives on the line for it.
I would like to add another piece of history. In 1850, California became a state and America extended from ocean to ocean, but we need to understand the reality of the time.
There were three routes from the East Coast to California in the 1850s.
One was train to the Mississippi and wagon across the Great Plains, the Great American Desert, the Rocky Mountains, and the Sierra Nevada range. This was roughly a six-month trip. You could also travel from the East Coast by ship around South America again what could be a six-month trip.
The shortest route, a couple of months long, was sailing to Panama, then crossing the Isthmus through the jungle and hope to catch a ship heading north from Panama City. This was also the most dangerous route, primarily due to crossing the jungle and the threat of tropical disease.
It is hard to think of a nation extending from ocean to ocean when it took many months to go from one end to the other and at risk to your life.
This changed in 1868 with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. The railroad reduced the trip across America to about a week, truly uniting the nation.
Who were the workers responsible for this accomplishment? The same ones that had fought for the Union in the war; another group of immigrants were from China. Chinese immigrants, although resented even more than the German and Irish immigrants, were key to the completion of the Central Pacific portion of the rail through the Sierra Nevada range.
There are many examples of contributions of immigrants to our nation. In 2017 the U.S. population was estimated to be 321,000,000, of which about three million were Native American, Alaskan and Hawaiian Native. Which says that 99% of us are immigrants or descendants of immigrants.
I believe in the greatness of America. I believe that our greatness is the result of those immigrants who arrived searching for a new life with security, freedom and opportunity.
I believe our future greatness will also depend on the foreign migrants of today.