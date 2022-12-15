How about those Minnesota Vikings! They are off to a tremendous start. Unfortunately, I’ve watched them for too many years to get too excited. We Vikings fans always wonder what disappointment is waiting around the corner. I hope I’m wrong, and we keep having a fabulous season. Skol!

Holiday season is in full swing. If you’re like me, you might not have a clue what gifts to get for your family or friends. It can be stressful. Just remember that gifts come in many shapes and sizes and it’s the thought that matters!

Mark Windschitl is the mayor of Chaska.

