How about those Minnesota Vikings! They are off to a tremendous start. Unfortunately, I’ve watched them for too many years to get too excited. We Vikings fans always wonder what disappointment is waiting around the corner. I hope I’m wrong, and we keep having a fabulous season. Skol!
Holiday season is in full swing. If you’re like me, you might not have a clue what gifts to get for your family or friends. It can be stressful. Just remember that gifts come in many shapes and sizes and it’s the thought that matters!
Holiday eventsWe just had our Hometown Holiday in City Square Park. It was a cold day/night, so I was amazed at all the people who showed up! There were fire pits, pictures with Santa, sleigh rides and llamas!
Thanks to the local businesses and the Downtown Business Alliance for putting this together. Our local businesses are the heart of downtown, and we need to keep supporting them as much as we can.
We also had our tree lighting at Firemen’s Park the day after Hometown Holiday. We honored John Lenzen by having his wife, Ruth, and family flip the switch to turn on the lights on the tree. John passed away this past year. He was instrumental, along with his family, in purchasing the tree. The attendance was incredible. Big thank you to our Parks and Recreation Department for bringing this event to another level. The park looked like a scene right out of a Hallmark Channel movie. We had fire pits, tents with string lights, take-home crafts, Santa in a big Adirondack chair, glow-in-the-dark cotton candy and lots of hot chocolate. The only thing missing was snow gently falling.
When we built Firemen’s Park, these types of events were exactly what we were hoping to bring to our community. I am so happy to see so many people enjoy our public spaces! Thanks to the many sponsors who make these events possible.
Back by popular demand is the Santa Parade! We’ve been lucky that Santa has time to drive around Chaska with us. This year, we’ll be taking him around town on Wednesday, Dec. 21, starting at 4:30 p.m. We’ll have a police squad car, a fire truck, and Santa in our antique fire truck. Check chaskamn.gov for a map of the route.
City facilitiesAs we’ve been building our proposed budget for 2023 and beyond, we have focused on our facilities. Specifically, we are looking at city hall, the police station, the fire station, the Municipal Services Building and the Chaska Library.
Many of these facilities are at the point where we can’t wait any longer to address them. We have great staff who provide high quality city services to our community, but our facilities are not on that same level. We need to make sure that our facilities can meet the growth of the community, maintain a high level of service and reflect community pride well into the future.
At our Dec. 5 city council meeting, we held our Truth in Taxation public hearing. If you couldn’t attend or watch it live, I recommend going to our YouTube channel (youtube.com/chaskacommunitytelevision) and watching the replay. This will give you an overview of the proposed 2023 budget. You can also hear presentations from our police and fire chiefs about their facilities.
The council will consider approving the final tax levy and 2023 budget at our Dec. 19 meeting.
If you want to learn more about the future of our facilities, go to chaskamn.gov/826. There are site sketches, virtual tours, and information on how the demand for city services has grown since these facilities were built.
Road constructionWhat would an article be without me talking about construction and the weather?
Temps are still warm enough to allow road construction to continue. There is a lot of work going on in the Walnut Street/County Road 61 area as a part of the Downtown Highway 41 project.
The contractor is installing storm sewer and relocating utilities right now. The big hole at County Road 61 and Walnut Street is where they are moving some large telephone lines so that storm sewer can go through there. Splicing in a new piece of cable takes a lot of time. Hopefully, that will be completed soon.
The downtown street reconstruction is finished up for the year. Final details, like the last layer of asphalt, will be finished next year.
DevelopmentsWe currently have four new housing projects that started construction this summer and fall. Some already have blacktopped streets while others didn’t quite make it that far before winter arrived.
We have roughly 500 new apartments either started or will be soon. There are two apartment complexes going up in the Clover Ridge area. Another one up by Hazeltine Boulevard and Hundertmark Road has received final approval but hasn’t started construction yet.
There are also more commercial/industrial buildings going up in the area by Engler Boulevard and Highway 212.
Further south, we have a sewer project happening along Creek Road. This new sewer line will open hundreds of acres to future industrial development. Next year, this project will be complete. With that comes some changes. Creek Road will not re-open to through traffic anymore. It will be a dead end at both ends so that the residents who live on Creek Road can get to their properties.
The current plan is to turn the middle portion of Creek Road into a paved walking and biking trail.
Over at the Oak Ridge site, where the Costco will be, construction is underway. If you haven’t been in the area lately, it will surprise you. The west part of the site will have about 200 apartments that will look like townhomes. The eastern part of the site will be Costco, which is scheduled to open in fall 2023.
As a part of this development, a roundabout will be built at Peavey Road and Highway 41. It will be the main entrance into Costco and will be built in the spring/summer next year. Highway 41 will be closed while it is under construction, and you will see more information in the next month or two.
One question I get asked a lot is will the Oak Ridge conference center be torn down? The answer is no. The developer is looking for a new user.
Apply for city commissionsWe are looking for people to join our commissions. If you are a Chaska resident, this is a great way to get involved in making our community a better place. We have openings in all our commissions: human rights, heritage preservation, planning, and parks & recreation. We also have a youth spot open for the parks & rec and human rights commissions.
Go to www.chaskamn.gov/467 to find out more about those open positions.
That’s about all for now. I do want to say thank you to so many for all of your support that included calls, texts, emails and putting up my campaign signs during this past election. I am humbled and honored to be your mayor once again. Thank you for your trust and confidence in me! I truly appreciate it!
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you and your families. However you celebrate, I hope it is cherished, memorable and safe. Enjoy it with family and friends!