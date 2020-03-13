The caucuses are done, along with the Minnesota presidential primary, and we still have many months before our November election.
If I asked for a show of hands of those exhausted with the campaigns, I suspect most would have hands up. I agree with you, but now is the time that we have to work the hardest to fulfil our job as a citizen. Many would say our responsibility as citizens is to vote on Nov. 3, but I say that is only the last step in an arduous task.
Our job as citizens is to make good decisions when we vote in November. Today many of us complain about our politicians, but we are the ones that elected them. If they are not doing their job or are doing it poorly, then it is our fault.
The Gallup poll average approval rating of U.S. Congress from 2009 to 2019 according to CNN Politics is 17%. In the same period, the lowest re-election rate for congressional incumbents was 85% in 2010 and the highest was 97% in 2016. The net is that we think Congress is doing a lousy job, yet we continue to re-elect members. If we want a better Congress, then we have to do a better job of voting.
There are many calls for term limits, but that just points to the fact that we the voters have been unable or unwilling to do our job and vote out of office those that are not serving the nation.
What is needed is for us the voters, to do a better job? The first requirement is to study the issues for ourselves. We need to find unbiased news and information sources. If you find that your news source always agrees with your thinking, then it is probably not unbiased. Listening to both sides of an issue forces us to actually think. Too many of us listen to news or information sources where other opinions are not really heard or often just bashed, certainly not the Socratic method. We cannot depend on what the candidates or their PACs tell us because their ads are often distortions or outright lies.
It is not only our news and information sources, but too many of us just vote a straight party ticket. I belong to one of the two major parties and am a local party official, but when I am in the voting booth, it is my decision and I vote my conscience, not the party’s choice.
I believe all of us have recited the Pledge of Allegiance and probably remember these words “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands.” This pledge says nothing about political parties. Our allegiance is to the republic, our United States, and we should not be supporting a candidate or an idea just because a political party said we should.
If we should not vote solely to the wishes of a political party, what about making choices based on a single issue? These are choices we all have to make according to our conscience, but for me I look to what is best for all of us. We need to make the best choice for the nation even if a candidate or issue goes against some of the things we believe. Seldom does the perfect candidate come along who is 100% in agreement with me. Do not deny the best for the perfect.
It is now just eight months from Election Day, so I am writing now because we have to use those eight months to decide who we should be voting for. Remember we are not only voting for president, but in Minnesota we are electing both houses of our State Legislature, all eight of our members of U.S. Congress and one U.S. senator, not to mention county, township, and municipality officials. All these elected offices have an impact on our lives, our state and our nation, so it is important, we as citizens do a good job selecting and voting for the best candidates. Besides voting we should also support the candidates that we choose by volunteering for their campaigns or at least making contributions to the campaigns.
Let me close with this, I feel the biggest issue facing the nation today is not immigration, not the deficit, not taxes, not defense, not healthcare but the division in our nation. Congress is not able to act on any of the issues facing the country simply because nobody is willing to work together. They would rather sit and complain about the other side.
Our nation is like a canoe with two paddlers going in different directions. I am not going to tell you how to vote, but unless we elect people willing to work together, we are not going anywhere.