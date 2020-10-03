With the end of September, the Bountiful Basket Food Shelf will finish its fiscal year for 2019-20.
A review of the annual statistics will show nearly 400,000 pounds of food distributed with over 1,000 “new clients” being served. Each month on average the local food shelf will serve 1,350 individuals and over 400 households in the Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria area.
With the onslaught of the COVID-19, Carver County finds most of its residents either giving help to those who are in need or getting help with food assistance which for many individuals is the first time.
There is no shortage of food in Carver County. The challenge is getting the food to the people who need it. A second challenge is for people who have a food need to understand that they are an important part of our community and to avoid the misconception that food assistance programs are for someone else.
There should be no shame or stigma for anyone to utilize food assistance programs that have been created for individuals and families that are at that point in their lives where others can help you through a difficult time.
Food is about being whole and healthy in living your life in a way that makes you feel valued and good about yourself.
The Bountiful Basket serves as a primary food provider in Eastern Carver County for people in need and is complimented by a number of meal programs that include:
- Humanity Alliance – a nonprofit that provides cooked and healthy meals on weekends in Carver County.
- Chaska’s St. John’s Church Monday evening no-cost meal program for all interested in fellowship and nourishment.
- “Loaves and Fishes” at St. John’s Church in Shakopee with complimentary evening meals served on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
- “Free Meals for Kids” program at area schools for all students compliments of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- Senior Citizen Congregate dining, Meals on Wheels, and Women and Infant Children through the Dakota-Carver-Scott County CAP Agency.
In addition there are numerous other food assistance programs including:
- SNAP (formerly called food stamps) You can pick up forms at the Bountiful Basket or Carver County Governmental Center or call 952-361-1329.
- Homeless. The Bountiful Basket works with Carver County to deliver food every other week to individuals and families who are seeking more permanent housing options.
- Produce Pop Ups. A number of local one-day free produce food events have been offered locally throughout the year with produce provided by 2nd Harvest Heartland.
- Fare for All. An opportunity to get quality food product at a considerable discount. The Crown of Glory Church in Chaska host this food event typically the last Thursday of each month throughout the year.
The Bountiful Basket also partners with Talheim and Waybury in delivering food to senior citizens, Launch Ministry and the Hope House to help young adults who are in transition as well as working with St. John’s Church and Humanity Alliance in their meal programs.
The Bountiful Basket is managed and operated 100% by a dedicated group of volunteers who make it all possible. A special thank you to the Chaska Lions Club who have given over $50,000 in the past 10 years and to all the other nonprofits, civic organizations, foundations, businesses, schools, families and individuals who make the food shelf successful by donating food and money. And to the many churches in Eastern Carver County we couldn’t do it without you!
Thank you for caring!