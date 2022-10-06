When it comes to building the health of communities or organizations, one sure thing is that change will always be with us.

Could people imagine 100 years ago how we live today? How about 70 years ago or 50 years ago? I’m sure people couldn’t imagine all we’re experiencing today. So, change is real and will continue to be real.

Bob Roepke is a former Chaska mayor and serves on the Community Foundation for Carver County Board.

Tags

Events