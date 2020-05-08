At this most challenging time, as we are going through such an unprecedented experience for so many of us, there’s a lot of discussion going on asking “What will this mean to our future? What will be the new normal?”
There are varied responses. Some will say, “When it's over we’ll go back to our normal lives” or “Time will heal all.” Others will say, “We’ll definitely be better prepared for the next pandemic.”
We won’t see as much handshaking and hugs, and maybe some gathering places will disappear. Some have conjectured the experience will result in bigger government, while others will say, “Over my dead body.”
What we’re experiencing today is a test of the human spirit, and more collectively, our community spirit.
I believe Chaska has a strong community spirit, but I’d suggest that’s where the change is needed in our everyday life, and not just during a national crisis.
If the role of government were to change in a more responsive way, what does that mean? I would hope it would ask, “What have we learned from this pandemic experience?”
We’ve probably learned that it will occur again and we need to be better prepared, but I hope we’ve learned that the human condition and the human spirit is as important as any component of our country’s infrastructure.
When I think of the local level of governance, we no longer can only focus on the health of our physical infrastructure. Although that’s very important, it doesn’t surpass the importance of how we are doing in developing our young, or engaging our old, or addressing the needs of the sick and disabled or our growing diversity.
We should not think in silos that compartmentalize each level of governance. We must ask what we can do together to improve the human condition at every level.
I hope this collaborative spirit becomes a part of the new normal at every level of governance.
HUMAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Today, the Metropolitan Council asks cities to report on the condition of their physical infrastructure to include economic development, transportation, roads and housing every 10 years.
We need to ask how we are addressing the development of a healthy human infrastructure?
If so many say, “people are our most important resource," but then don't include them in their plan for the future, that statement is only in words and not actions.
Too many cities today are silent in their plans when they look at the broad human need across their communities.
NATURAL DISASTERS
We have tremendous stories about our city’s response to major flooding in the past.
These stories are examples of a community pulling together and caring about and supporting each other.
As our city talks today about “Chaska Cares,” it has been our history and been demonstrated numerous times.
What becomes important here is that we shouldn’t need to wait for some disaster to pull us together. Why can’t it be part of the new normal?
Let’s care about and support each other every day as we’re trying today to live through this present challenge.
Let’s live in a community which means exactly that. Everyone is a valued and respected member of their community — rich or poor, young or old, native or new, the best and brightest or those with challenges in their lives, it shouldn’t matter. because we all are part of the community.
So, let the new normal include the continued focus on the human condition, the health of our human infrastructure and the continued building of a healthy community in every way, working together to make that happen.
Our community values present the words supporting community and people, but we need to demonstrate the actions each and every day, that support those values and the words that define them.
For our new normal, we need to be open to the change that says every day we believe in being a community for all, that cares about each other and that demonstrates the actions that support that thinking, and not wait for the next natural disaster.
Let’s share that vision of community and the importance of our most important resource, our people, let us never let go of our values as a community and then be so very proud of being a community that defines who we are.