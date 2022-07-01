Recently a sign went up just east of our church, which seemed harmless at first glance. But upon closer inspection, it does not hold up as a good use of county resources.
On Highway 10, also called Engler Boulevard, there is a sign installed by the county that says “Roadway Dedicated to FARMERS & Their Families; Carver County’s Original Caretakers.”
So, several questions come to mind: why dedicate a road to anybody, let alone farmers? Is there an ongoing project to dedicate all the roads to someone? Are car dealers next?
Now, I have no trouble with farmers; I have famers on both sides of my family. My mom’s father grew up harvesting wheat by tying the sheaves with straw near Belgrade, Minnesota, out by Willmar. They didn’t even have twine. My dad grew up on a farm in Sisseton, South Dakota, just over the border, raising dairy cows and sheep. He worked his way through college as a migrant farm worker, following the wheat harvest from Galveston, Texas, to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Our family in Norway were shepherds.
The problem here is saying farmers are “Carver County’s Original Caretakers.” In order to say that, you’d have to say that history started in 1840. We know it goes back further than that.
The Wahpeton Dakota were here for at least a thousand years. As “caretakers,” native communities took good care of the land. They have a history of doing controlled burns on underbrush to make sure that forest fires did not get out of control. That would also allow small game animals to flourish.
The native community lived in harmony with nature, a subject we could learn something about. So calling the European farmers the “original caretakers” is factually incorrect.
But that leads to a deeper problem. What is it that causes European Americans, also known as “white people” like myself, to avoid learning actual history? There is an active movement in our country to avoid learning about the darker side of our story, as if learning something that makes us uncomfortable is a bad thing. We need to learn things that make us uncomfortable; that’s called “maturing.”
Here are some examples of hard truths, which show us what a paradox is and what irony is. The single biggest execution of prisoners of war in the United States happened in Mankato at the hanging of 38 Dakota men in 1862. The ironic truth is that the death warrants were personally signed by President Abraham Lincoln in the same week that he signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which was the first step to freeing the enslaved people in the United States.
That’s a painful fact, but it is the truth. I’m a huge fan of Lincoln, but I don’t think he was perfect. He was a human being making human choices in his time.
So the historical paradox is that Lincoln was a good man in trying to free the slaves, but is responsible for hanging 38 prisoners of war, which is now, shall we say, frowned upon.
Another example is Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson advocated for freeing the slaves and ending slavery, and he wrote in the Declaration of Independence that “All men are created equal.” But as a slave owner, he made more money breeding and selling slaves, as if they were cattle, than he did growing tobacco or anything else.
We Americans are fallible, we are human, and sometimes we fall short of our best aspirations. And when I raised my kid, I wanted him to know this stuff, so that he would be informed of what actually happened. Otherwise I would be turning him out into the world, ignorant of basic historical facts. Jefferson was paradoxically both an amazing advocate for equality, just not a practitioner.
One more example. I’m 100% descended from Norwegians, and they were part of the Viking Age. They were most famous as warriors, conquering and killing and pillaging over vast areas of Europe. But they were also very successful traders and businesspeople. They founded Dublin, they were very talented silversmiths, and the Viking ship was a marvel of seafaring engineering. So I’m proud of that heritage, I’m proud that Minnesota named their football team after them, and not the Buccaneers or the Raiders or the Pirates. But I don’t pretend that all that bloodletting never happened. That would be denying reality.
So let’s not deny reality when we talk about the history of our town, Chaska, which is an Indian name, nor our county, Carver, which is named after a European explorer. Let’s learn and understand, and not forget.
We don’t want to live up to the old saying: The only thing we learn from history, is that we don’t learn anything from history.