I’m going to take a break from sharing some of the key topics involved in building healthy communities and focus on a couple of individuals who deserve some time and attention.
John Lenzen. John passed away on Sept. 17. John was in some respects a larger than life community person who touched so many.
For me, what stands out as we think about John are three things.
•John was a community servant. John served his community in so many ways. He was a people person and he cared about people at all levels. That also made John a community leader.
John served his community as an elected official, as a service club member, as a business owner, as a church member, as a fireman, as a fund raiser, as a board member, as a citizen, as a school supporter, as an amateur baseball supporter, as a friend and family man.
•John was a doer. He got results. When there were community projects to be addressed you thought of John to lead the charge.
John was committed and dedicated in all he did. He was a full throttle guy. He was also a person who could rally people. When John came calling the answer was usually, "Sure ... where and when or how much?" You weren’t going to change his thinking and he didn’t take excuses well.
John was a driven person, passionate and dedicated to getting the best results possible for whoever or whatever he was working on. His impact then was significant. As examples, he was active in his church, St. John’s Lutheran, and raised a lot of money for the school and its future playground. He sponsored a golf tournament for years that filled the course with people from all faiths to help his church deal with their future. That’s not a small task!
John will also always be remembered when the city lights the big tree in Firemen’s Park every year because John purchased that tree and he wanted the community to come together, all ages, and enjoy that moment that kicks off the holiday season. John was a generous guy with his time and resources.
When Chaska celebrated its 150th year in 2001, a huge parade was a must. There was no question that John would be identified as the guy to call and he delivered a memorable parade. He was just the best parade organizer ever.
John also was a huge supporter of amateur baseball and his Lenzen night at a Chaska Cubs game brought over 1,000 fans to the park for good food and prizes. He was also a sponsor and supporter of the State Baseball Tournaments hosted by the Chaska Cubs at Athletic Park.
•And maybe most importantly, John was a family man. He cared about and supported his family at every level. He followed his children and grandchildren and cheered for them and encouraged them in both wins and losses, and when you talked with him about any one of them, you felt the pride John had for each of them.
Finally, John was Big John and he cast a large community shadow. The impact he had on our community is lasting. His physical presence may not be with us, but his community spirit will be with us and will live on.
Mark Olson. Mark was the editor of the Chaska Herald for many years, along with being the editor for other local papers. Years ago, he covered Chaska City Council meetings and it's where I learned a lot about the fairness and community spirit that was Mark.
Mark is also an historian and has contributed a lot by working with the Chaska Historical Society. He’s going to also be writing the foreword to Volume 3 of Chaska’s history between 1950-2000. That will be a major contribution by Mark.
You could see Mark at so many community events because that’s what editors do. What was special about Mark is that he believed in small-town values and the importance of building and preserving that sense of community. Mark understood and supported the elected role to serve the best interests of the entire community. He knew when that was being done or not done.
He was a hard worker and a caring editor. He was a quality and responsible journalist that we were fortunate to have as editor of the Herald because he cared about the community he served and was a person you could trust.
Mark will be missed and we wish him all the best in his new role with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. At the same time, we wish the Chaska Herald well going forward because small town, local papers are part of the fabric of community.