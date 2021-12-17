We are all gifted and many of us choose to give our time and talents for the benefit of those who are less fortunate.
Often times people will also share their treasures for the benefit of volunteer based nonprofits, including the Bountiful Basket Food Shelf that helps to feed families who are in need of food assistance.
The local food shelf that serves the communities of Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria is currently conducting its annual fundraiser called “Neighbors That Care – Share” that you can contribute to by going online to bountifulbasketfoodshelf.org or by mail.
All are welcome! For those interested in finding out more about the Bountiful Basket you may be interested in knowing that the Board of Directors has recently voted to opt out of having boundaries in relation to who we serve. We will continue to serve primarily the residents of Eastern Carver County, which we anticipate will continue to make up the vast majority of our customers, while at the same time accommodating others who have a need for additional food to help them live a healthier and happier lifestyle.
One of our common volunteer discussion and interest over the years is on how to get more individuals feeling comfortable in visiting the food shelf. The notion that the food shelf is for someone else or that you may be taking food away from someone that needs it more than you do is not true. Recently and somewhat as a result of the pandemic we have also implemented a number of other changes to make us more approachable for first-time visitors:
- We do not require anyone to fill out registration forms. We will ask you your first or last name and how many families members you have, but even this is not required if you choose not to give it.
- A volunteer will weigh your food at the end of your visit. This simply allows area food banks to track how many people we serve and how much product is required to help those in need.
- Curbside deliveries are still available for anyone opting not to come into the store. Simply place your order by calling us at 952-556-0244 and schedule a time for pickup.
- Walk-in customers are welcome, but we encourage pre-registration by calling in. Emergency food bags are available for all and no one will ever walk away without food who visits the food shelf.
- Home food deliveries continue to be available on the first and third Tuesday of each month compliments of SouthWest Transit with at least a 24-hour notice prior to the delivery date.
- We do not care as a nonprofit food relief organization what your citizenship status is nor will we ask any questions in this regard. Cultural specific types of food are made available for all customers to choose from in the store. Starting in December we will start up a once-a-month food delivery trip to minority neighborhoods to drop off food, in addition to introducing ourselves to families who may benefit from future visits to the Bountiful Basket.
Our basic food provisions that we always have on hand at our Chaska store includes soup, canned/fresh vegetables, canned/fresh fruit, beans, rice, canned/boxed meals, macaroni cheese, pasta, canned tuna/chicken, potatoes, condiments, cereal, baking goods, pastry, bread, snacks, peanut butter, jam/jelly, milk, cheese, butter/margarine, eggs, and a meat/fish selection.
We also provide personal care products including dish soap, detergent for clothes, hand soap, tooth brush/paste, and shampoo. Numerous other types of food product are provided as donated.
Volunteers are needed and always welcome with application forms found online. We are also presently looking for a person to serve on the nine-member Board of Directors.
Thank you for caring!