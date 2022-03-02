March was once the first month of the year for ancient people who lived in Earth’s Northern Hemisphere.
Our forebears widely regarded this month as a time for new beginnings after the dark days of winter. For the ancient Romans, March was a time to begin or renew military campaigns intended to expand their empire. So, it is no surprise that the name of this month refers to Mars — the ancient Roman god of war.
March is also a time of new beginnings in the natural world. Life reasserts itself as plants that have been dormant develop buds and animals that have hibernated or migrated reappear. The reemergence of life has long been associated with springtime and humans have recognized the importance of the onset of spring for over 5,000 years. At present, there are two days in March set aside to mark the return of spring.
Weather scientists observe the arrival of “meteorological spring” on March 1 (in the Northern Hemisphere). The calendar they use is based on changes in temperature and climate during the year. This “meteorological calendar” makes it easier for researchers to compare weather data and to forecast monthly and seasonal trends more accurately, because the start and end dates of the meteorological seasons are fixed. Summer begins on June 1, autumn on Sept. 1 and winter on Dec. 1 in Earth’s northern half.
The meteorological calendar appeared in 1780, but it wasn’t until the beginning of the 20th century that weather scientists started using it. During the last two decades, the meteorological calendar has become familiar to everyone, as print and broadcast meteorologists refer to it regularly now.
Astronomers define the seasons in terms of the interaction between Earth’s position as it orbits the Sun and the 23½ degree tilt of our planet’s rotational axis. Earth’s axial tilt causes the northern and southern hemispheres to take turns receiving the greatest effects from the amount of light and warmth each receives from the Sun. This effect is most pronounced near the time of the “solstices” and closest to average intensity midway between them — around the time of the “equinoxes.”
“Astronomical spring” begins on the vernal equinox. The word “equinox” fuses the Latin words “aequus” and “nox” (meaning “equal” and “night,” respectively), referring to the fact that day and night are of equal length on the equinox. In the Northern Hemisphere, the date of the vernal (Latin for “spring”) equinox varies slightly from year to year, arriving as early as March 19 or as late as March 21.
When our ancestors chose the vernal equinox to mark the arrival of spring, they did so because it was easy to pinpoint this date precisely. On the equinox, the Sun rises due east and sets due west everywhere on Earth (except the North and South poles). The position of sunrise and sunset changes dramatically during the month-long period centered on the equinox. At the latitude of the Twin Cities (we’re exactly halfway between the equator and the North Pole), the change in the sunrise and sunset position near the equinox is one-half degree per day. This is also the apparent angular diameter of the Sun, which means that the changing position of sunrise and sunset is simple to measure around the time of the equinox.
Measuring the position of the Sun doesn’t require special equipment, but it must be done with care to protect eyesight. The simplest and safest way to do this is to pick an observing site along an east-west road that does not have much traffic (rural roads are one example). The location should also provide an unobstructed view of the horizon with a 15-degree field of view on either side of the road.
Pick an observing time using the accompanying table of sunrise and sunset times for March and early April, then subtract 10 minutes if observing before sunrise or add a 10 minutes when observing after sunset. Using this method, you will be able to safely determine the place where the Sun rises or sets by finding the location of the enhanced glare that precedes the Sun’s appearance or follows its disappearance.
Marking the arrival of spring using the meteorological calendar probably makes more sense for the way we live today. Even so, it is truly amazing to observe the dramatic changes in the position of sunrise or sunset around the time of the vernal equinox. In doing so, we discover firsthand, why the first day of spring was established thousands of years ago using a commonplace astronomical event.