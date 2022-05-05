Chaska Rotarians are committed to speaking the truth, and acting in ways that are beneficial to all concerned. That’s what Rotarians mean by “service above self.”
May is “Mental Health Awareness Month” and as a Chaska Rotarian I want to speak the truth about mental health, and do so in ways that are beneficial to all our wonderful community neighbors.
Research shows that one in five adults experienced a mental illness, one in 20 experienced a serious mental illness, and one in 15 experienced both a substance use disorder and mental illness. Given these statistics, it is most likely that someone in your family has, is or will suffer some form of mental illness in their lifetime.
The World Health Organization reported that COVID-19 triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide during the first year alone. The WHO also indicated that young people were disproportionately at risk of suicidal and self-harming behaviors, women have been more severely impacted than men, and people with pre-existing physical health conditions (asthma, cancer and heart disease) were more likely to develop symptoms of mental disorders.
Survey data indicated that the use of prescription medication, counseling services, and unmet need for mental health services also rose significantly.
Given the growing concerns surrounding mental health, and not limited to COVID alone, let’s discuss some important definitions:
Mental health: According to MentalHealth.gov, mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. If affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Although the terms are often used interchangeably, poor mental health and mental illness are not the same.
Mental illness: According to the Mayo Clinic, mental illness refers to a wide range of mental health conditions that affect mood, thinking and behavior. Examples of mental illness include depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, eating disorders and addictive behaviors. Many people have mental health concerns from time to time, but a mental health concern becomes a mental illness when ongoing signs and symptoms cause frequent stress and affect the ability to function. A person can experience poor mental health and not be diagnosed with a mental illness; in short, mental illness is defined by symptoms and is no different than any other disease.
Mental wellness: According to the Global Wellness Institute, mental wellness is a lifelong process and a proactive strategy to strengthen mental, emotional, social and psychological resources. On one level, mental wellness is about prevention; coping with life’s adversity, and being resilient when we face stress, worry, loneliness, anger and sadness.
In other words, mental wellness is the intentional choices we make so as to manage our mental health. According to Lisa Logelin, a licensed professional clinical counselor, some intentional choices include:
- Create a good support system of people you can count on that will still love you even if/when you don’t agree. We need to prioritize relationships over difference of opinion.
- Take care of yourself by finding ways to unplug throughout the day, every day. Even 20 minutes of light exercise can improve your mood.
- Give to others through random acts of kindness as serving others reminds you that you can have a positive impact.
- Adopt an attitude of gratitude by seeking the positive in every situation and find opportunities to laugh, even at yourself.
- Engage in activities and/or hobbies that bring joy; determine what you enjoy doing and carve out more time for it.
We’re more susceptible to mental health issues during stressful times, when too often people will shut down. “We need to start talking,” says Logelin. “A large part of the problem is we are not talking!”
Logelin adds, “Too often people just put a smile on their face and say ‘everything is fine,' but they’re not fine. Most people are struggling with something and we need to start being honest about our struggles.” It’s during these times that professional help may be necessary.
While mental wellness habits are important, for many it is not sufficient and more help is needed. If you or a loved one is struggling to function, mental health issues may have become a mental illness, which requires professional help. Most mental illnesses don’t improve on their own, and if untreated, a mental illness may get worse over time and cause serious problems.
Your primary care physician or a mental health professional can help you determine the next step. Local resources include:
Carver County Mental Health offers multiple avenues for those suffering from mental illness.
- If you have overwhelming feelings of depression, anxiety, negative thoughts, or unhealthy habits that are interfering with your daily functioning call First Street Center at 952-442-4437.
- If you are having feelings of hurting yourself or others or if you feel that your situation is becoming unsafe for you physically or emotionally, please call Carver County Mental Health Crisis Team 952-442-7601.
- For more information, visit: www.co.carver.mn.us/departments/health-human-services/mental-health.
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) works with individuals with mental illness, their families, professionals, and the community at large by providing education, support and advocacy. For more information visit: https://namimn.org.
Let’s encourage one another to make the best possible intentional choices in managing our mental health.