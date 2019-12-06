The Chaska Hawks football team won the Minnesota Class 5A State Championship on Saturday with a huge following of fans.
What a special experience. It’s a memory of a lifetime for everyone who follows the Hawks, and certainly a special memory for its players, coaches, students and families.
It’s also a special experience for the community. Such experiences bring us together with a common thread and build community pride. It will be the talk of our town for quite a while, and deservedly so.
Such victory comes with a boatload of dedication and hard work. It’s a testimonial to the players and coaches, and their commitment to make the program the best it can be. For 2019, it’s the best 5A football program in the state of Minnesota.
Players and students: What makes it all so special are the young players and students who are there for each other. They have pride in their school and play and cheer and sing with school pride.
That alone makes us proud, but when it’s coupled with a championship, it adds to that sense of pride. It demonstrates the impact of the school and team, and what they mean and can do for the community. We have a lot to be thankful for in the young people who wear the Chaska uniform and colors. They not only played and cheered hard, but they represented us so well.
Coaches: To Head Coach Bryan Dahl and his staff, we need to share that it was a job very well done. You instill the values and the dedication in your players, and they are a reflection of their coaches and coaching. You always represent us so well.
Community: At a time where people are looking to divide and create distrust, we have seen a commitment to excellence. With that comes the togetherness that is community, the belief in what we can achieve, and what each and every person can achieve when we are cheering for the same result, It’s very special, and with that, so much fun.
Alumni: It was also great to see, as the Hawks prepared for the championship game, the coaches and team take time to reach out to Chaska alumni and invite them to a practice. Chaska has a long and proud history in its football program and had some outstanding teams over the years. It was good to see the importance placed on reaching out and making the connection with alumni and the history of Chaska Hawks football. That says a lot about this team’s leadership.
Memory of a lifetime: To all of the Chaska High School players, coaches and families, a special memory was created. A memory that brings with it a sense of pride and accomplishment that you will enjoy today and tomorrow.
What is really special, is that it’s a memory you will recall for years, as you discuss it with family, friends or teammates, and remember that night and that play and that run. It will be a memory of a lifetime, but it will also be a special memory for the community, as it will find its place in Chaska’s history books, to ensure we will never forget the accomplishment, and the title of state champions.
We are proud of all of you. We are Chaska! We are state champions! Soar Hawks!