When I started writing a column for the Chaska Herald back in 2000, my focus was on human rights. It then transformed into a broader spectrum: an eye on diversity.
For all these years I dedicated myself to covering different cultural norms, different styles of life, and above all stressing who we are as a nation to be unique for our multicultural values.
I shall continue to assert my positive messages with mindfulness and open-mindedness. Positive messages add up exponentially so negative vibes will have no power to ruin your day.
POSITIVE ENCOUNTER
In early summer of 2019, I made a short trip to Atlanta, the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
This very crowded city is full of happiness. You may have experienced the sluggish traffic downtown, but people keep their smiles to get through the day with no unpleasant encounter. With some friends and family, I visited a breakfast place called “Another Broken Egg.” This place was an atmosphere of companionship, smiling faces and good food.
Customers were from many ethnicities, including African-Americans and Latinos. I had an opportunity to talk to a few people and servers who were polite and welcoming. They answered my questions about the neighborhood, which is a historic part of the city. Encountering with diverse people brought me more pleasure visiting Atlanta, the “Gateway of the South.”
There are a lot of positive interactions out there; we need to be a part of it. In a recent interview with USA Today, actress Geena Davis said: “We have a special way of relating with each other, and that’s very inspiring.”
DEDICATED TO POSITIVE LIFE
While reading the “Science of Mind” magazine, I learned about a wonderful man, Eddie Luisi. So many people in the world help other people on a daily basis without being noticed. They are behind the scenes like Eddie, the stage manager of Good Morning America.
I did not know what a gem Eddie is until I read an article about him by Julie Mierau. Above everything that Eddie does for a lot of celebrities on the show, his life is devoted to his faith, family and friends. He indeed brings a positive message to a multitude.
ANSWER IS LOVE
Just a few days ago I saw a bumper sticker which opened my eyes wider, it said: “Respond with love.” These words speak volumes, and can be embedded in many messages.
Here are some: Talk to people with good words. Answer calls with respect. Wait on people with a smiling face. Have a blessing for even those who made you disappointed, angry or depressed. Enjoy your daily life by giving joy to others. And the right choice is to maintain your civility and ethics at all time. Kindness is always appreciated by all.
I wish I could say this to the person who gave me a weird look yesterday: “Be nice to me, you may need my help one day.” That could have happened to you, when a person came to you for help and you remembered that he or she was not nice to you at some point in the past.
Many years ago I had a difficult boss. He was nasty to everybody. Nobody wanted to go to his office. Years passed and I worked in a different organization. One day the bully boss appeared in front of my desk. He wanted my approval for a document. We exchanged greetings and I saw shame on his face for his behavior in the past. I respected him, and took care of his business. He thanked me and swiftly walked away.
Indeed it is true that our paths may cross one day. We all need each other. And it is wise to “respond with love.”
AMAZING WORLD
Does anyone agree that the purpose of life is happiness? John Lennon believed that and brought happiness to the world!
We have a huge supply of energy for compassion and happiness in the world. We need to tap into it and make a difference. Making other people’s lives miserable is not the habit of a happy person.
Positive messages come from happy individuals. Writer Samuel Johnson noted, “The business of the wise man is to be happy.” No matter what condition we might be in the midst of life. Finding happiness is not so difficult.
Professor Brene’ Brown says: “ I don’t have to chase extraordinary moments to find happiness — it’s right in front of me if I am paying attention and practicing gratitude.”
Dr. Leo Parvis, a Chaska resident, is a college professor at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis and is involved with diversity training, presentations and consulting for corporate America. He can be reached at drparvis@gmail.com.