Happy mid-summer! It’s already been a hot start. Thank goodness the big storms, hail, wind and torrential rains have been passing by this area, but we can still use the rain for the farmers and their crops.
I’ve had some people tell me that they get a lot of good information from my articles in the Herald, so I thought I would write them a little more often!
I hope you had a great time at the Fire and Ice Festival last weekend. It’s always such a fun weekend. The bands, the family activities, and the fireworks are amazing. And the best part is there is still more community fun to come!
Our Parks and Rec Department has lots of events on the calendar. Bark in the Park is July 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Firemen’s Park. You’ll definitely want to swing by to see our first-ever pet parade that night.
Concerts at City Square Park and Firemen’s Park are in full swing. If you’re looking for some free entertainment on Wednesday or Friday nights, check out chaskamn.gov/817 to see the full concert series schedule.
River City Days is right around the corner, the weekend of July 29-31. Make sure you check the schedule of events on chaskarivercitydays.org. There is a great mixture of the staples like the parade and the fire department water fights and many new ones.
On Saturday, August 6, the Flags of Honor Car show comes to City Square Park. The Farmers’ Market is every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. The Carver County Fair is August 10-14 at the County Fairgrounds in Waconia. Touch-a-Truck will be at the Chaska Community Center Thursday, August 18, from 5-7:30 p.m. Art in the Park will be Sunday, August 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Firemen’s Park.
Congratulations to Dan Keyport, who is this year’s recipient of the annual George C. Klein Service Above Self award. Dan is the owner and operator of Dolce Vita Wine Shop. Dan is very active in the community. He is a Rotarian, was a nine-year member of Planning Commission, has been on many community task forces, and is the current President of the Downtown Business Alliance. Thank you, Dan, for your contributions to Chaska, and congratulations on your award! It is well deserved.
You may remember me talking about our planning for the future of our city facilities in my previous article.
Many of our buildings, like City Hall, the Police Station and Municipal Services Building, are over 30-years-old. As the community has grown, we’ve had to build in more staff and equipment to keep providing high-quality services.
What hasn’t changed much during that time are our physical buildings. They lack proper equipment storage, office space, meeting rooms, interviewing and evidence processing space, locker room space and a long list of other items. We need to reinvest in our facilities so that they can adequately meet the growth of the community and reflect community pride.
While I don’t have the room to cover everything about the future of our facilities here, we will have opportunities coming up where you see some site sketches and learn more of what we are planning.
We’ll have a city booth at River City Days on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, in City Square Park. We are also hosting facility park parties. These will be at community parks in each of our wards. We’ll have information on our planning, and our Parks and Rec Department will have games and activities for the kids.
Here’s the facility park party schedule:
• Ward 2: Wednesday, August 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Community Park
• Ward 1: Thursday, August 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Veterans Park
• Ward 3: Tuesday, August 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lions Park
• Ward 4: Wednesday, August 17, 6:30-8 p.m. at McKnight Park
I hope you get a chance to stop by and visit with us at one of these events. We will have many visual aids. If you can’t make it, I encourage you to take a look at our future of our facilities website, chaskamn.gov/826.
Wondering what CenterPoint is doing in the old part of town? Last year, they were working on the east side of downtown and this year the west side. It may seem odd after we just reconstructed most of those streets. CenterPoint changed a policy recently, so they have been replacing some aging infrastructure like the steel pipe mains that were located in the alleys. They are moving them to the street right-of-ways. Crews are replacing the steel pipe with plastic mains and new house services. Gas meters are also being moved to the outside of houses. It’s a big project, but it adds to the safety for our residents.
MnDOT has officially approved the plans for the Downtown Highway 41 Project. With that approval, the project is now out to bid, with bids due near the end of the month. Over the next month or so, various agreements, as well as the bid award, will be brought to City Council for review.
Construction on County Road 61 (Chaska Boulevard) is scheduled to start yet this summer as a part of the Downtown Hwy 41 Project. Make sure you are signed up for email updates at downtownhwy41.com to stay in the loop as that two-year project gets going.
This year’s downtown street reconstruction will also start soon. We’ll be working on parts of Maple Street and Beech Street and 5th and 6th Streets.
In residential development news, mass grading is happening for the Reserve at Autumn Woods, which is on the east side of Autumn Woods north of Pioneer Trail. Oak Creek west of Sagewood will be mass grading soon as will Rivertown Heights which is west of Founders Ridge.
In the commercial/industrial world, Costco has received its final approval from the city. They’re targeting a fall 2023 opening. Over in the Chaska Creek Center Industrial area, Oppidan is putting finishing touches on the large industrial building on Creek Road. They are now beginning the second phase with another same style building near Engler Boulevard.
Last but not least, our contractor has started work on repainting the Clover Ridge Water Tower. We’re looking forward to seeing the finished product in a few months. While we are talking water towers, don’t forget about the odd-even watering rules for lawns. It’s important to adhere to this, especially with the high heat we have been experiencing. With this tower out of commission for painting we certainly don’t want to run short on water and have to implement water usage rules. Thanks to all for following and water smart.
That’s all for now. Thanks for reading!