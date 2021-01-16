In the United States, our governments at all levels are “servants of the public.”
It is a system designed by our forefathers, naming our elected and appointed, by the people for the people. This is democracy and, while not perfect, has worked reasonably well ... until now. We the people have been hijacked and were put in jeopardy of becoming part of an autocracy. Best described as an attempt to overthrow the government.
Our current president decided he must have a second term. But the people voted him out in a fair and accurate election. It is a clear message that the greater population of our country does not want this president to have a second term. But he refused to go along with what the people want. This president’s recent behavior, along with his minions, has been to overthrow the election.
When the people vote in a different president, they are evaluating the performance of the outgoing president. It is our constitutional right. The greater population of this country basically gave the outgoing president a “poor and failing report card.” I am also appalled to learn how many in Congress and within White House staff either encouraged or ignored this president’s efforts.
On Jan. 6, the new president’s electoral vote count was interrupted by a siege that invaded our national Capitol. News media indicates it was invited by the sitting president. Congress dove under their desks, as others sought a place of sanctuary.
Because the Capitol schedule only meant the electoral votes and staff at work, it was thought to be a quiet day. It was anything but. Five people died in the melee, with others injured.
However, the “will of the people” appears to have held up. This election has put us against each other. Maybe some favoring the outgoing president will now change their mind.
May the days ahead eventually heal this nation. May the vaccines eradicate COVID. And may we be allowed to get back our lives, no longer required to isolate from each other. It has indeed been a long and lonesome and frightening time.
This is our future, to return to our “normal” lives again. To enjoy our family and friends, and to enjoy life in this country once again. And the best part of this long and frightening test has proven to all of us that our democracy held up and continues to be of the people and for the people.