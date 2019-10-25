Strong communities are foundational to strong schools, and strong schools support the growth and development of strong communities.
The work of the Eastern Carver County school district wouldn’t be possible without an active and engaged community. Whether it’s volunteering in the classroom, attending a football game, mentoring a student — there are so many different ways the four communities our district calls home continue to show up for our kids.
That energy has been evident throughout the strongest start to a school year I can remember. Teachers and staff came back this fall recharged and ready, and you can see and feel it when you walk the halls of our schools. The work we are charged with, to educate our learners and support them as they prepare for their futures, is hugely important. The partnership we have with parents, families, and the community to position these students for success is critical.
One of our primary goals at each building this year is to cultivate a more welcoming environment for our students. Key to that work are the relationships we develop, whether that’s student-teacher or staff, teacher-parent, or between staff and the larger community. The relationships we have with each other are powerful teachers in and of themselves, because we develop the ability to engage across any kind of difference and work together.
Earlier this summer, the district published our equity definition, vision, and belief statements. You can find them here: eccs.mn/equity-vision-beliefs. Our vision for Eastern Carver County Schools is a safe, welcoming, and inclusive district where all students feel heard, seen and valued. Our district celebrates students for who they are — their unique personal story — and provides students with a personalized, exceptional education that will help prepare them for who they want to become.
That vision aligns with the values I see expressed every day in our communities, and the kind of future we envision for our children. It is not political, it’s not ideological, but rather a commitment that each learner — every child — receives an exceptional, well-rounded education that allows them to achieve their personal best. That’s what you expect from us, that’s what we expect of ourselves, and it’s what our children deserve.
I am proud to work with, and for, communities as committed to a bright future for our students as this district is. As the school year continues to progress, I look forward to sharing stories of their success. That success is possible because of the engaged and active communities our schools call home.