Here to serve you — the people of Carver County.
I think the best part of Carver County is the people — the 105,000 residents, the 750 county staff, the business owners, civic leaders, taxpayers, visitors and more. You make this the county it is.
I’ll use this space to share about the people and projects making Carver County even better.
BUILDING ROADS
During the next five-plus years, Carver County will be in the midst of arguably the most aggressive and impactful road construction period ever.
Visible and significant examples underway include Jonathan Carver Parkway (in front of Carver Elementary, also known as Highway 11), and Highway 212 four-lane expansion (near Fleet Farm).
Each project has been part of a master plan that has been in the works for 10, 20 or more years. If interested, this link provides knowledge and context for the question “What Goes Into Building Roads?”: https://bit.ly/3iLfs2U.
CATCH SOMEONE DOING GOOD
It seems we live in a time where pointing out flaws, mistakes and exploiting our differences takes priority over finding common ground, working together and building community unity. I try to ‘catch’ people doing good.
This month, I’d like to elevate the men and women who have stepped up to lead scout groups in our community. Your impact to making Carver County even better is immeasurable.
Recently I had a chance to see the Bridging Ceremony where dozens of kids ‘graduated.’ Whether present at the Memorial Day service, hiking events, Bike Rodeo and Bike Safety Day, Flag Retirement Ceremonies or other things, the Scouts’ motto of “Be Prepared” rings true to me, as does the scouts oath: “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”
A special callout to Nick Pedersen, Amanda Broberg, and all the local Scout leaders, volunteers, parents and participants!
QUOTE TO PONDER: ‘BE BEAUTIFUL’
“Be Beautiful.” In 2015 my wife and I welcomed our first born. Initially we thought we were going to welcome a boy, the ultrasound showed otherwise. Nevertheless, we stuck with the game plan of having the initials B.U. (short for “Be You,” a nod to “just be yourself”), and Brooklyn became her name.
Recently it was on my heart to take that a step further and share the words “Be Beautiful” as encouragement as I put Brooklyn down to sleep (and subsequently, to try out as a closing remark on a phone call or departing a gathering).
As part action (Be) and part identity (Beautiful), being beautiful is a daily choice having nothing to do with physical appearance.
Are our actions, words, exchanges and interactions beautiful? Do we see, recognize and affirm the beauty in others or the projects they are devoting passion and effort to? As someone that prefers community unity over division, I’ve tried to adopt “Be Beautiful” as standard to live, expect of others, and model for our kids. What does “Be Beautiful” mean to you?
CHAT WITH MATT
With many COVID-19 restrictions lifted, being out and about in the community connecting with you has been a bit easier. Whether it’s a Chaska Cubs game, a concert in the park, or a burger at the Legion — it’s great to hear insights, kudos to pass along to staff, and suggestions.
Monthly, two personalities from our community join me for a “Chat with Matt” interview. The format is 12 questions, roughly 25 minutes and posted to Facebook (visit facebook.com/youmattertomatt or e-mail and we’ll get you a digital link). My hope is the interviews make it easier for you to connect with an array of our neighbors you may not have met or otherwise known much about personally.
Recent interviews have included Dave Ryan (Carver County resident and KDWB radio legend — including two magic tricks and what has kept Dave relevant for nearly 30 years in radio); John Lenzen (perhaps the most generous person/family in Carver County, owner of Lenzen Chevrolet-Buick, charter member of the Carver Lions, two-time Carver mayor, and more — we also cover the time Kirby Puckett came to Chaska to buy a car and some fun Lenzen family stories); and Greg Anderson (local Realtor and highly involved volunteer and thought leader).
If there are other community members you’d like to hear from, feel free to pass those along. In future interviews, we look forward to hearing from Eastern Carver County Schools Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams; the Girl Scout troop that initiated and made the Little Free Pantry in downtown Chaska possible; and more!