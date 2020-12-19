Some of you know me. I am a respected artist and art teacher in this community.
My husband of a little over 44 years passed away a few years ago. One of his last gifts to me was a cat.
I have had animals in my life since my age of 7. It began with a cat, later a dog, later more dogs and eventually a horse. One horse was not enough and I began the process of being a breeder and trainer. I worked as a surgical assistant for two different veterinary clinics. In other words, I seem to need these critters in my life, always have.
And now I remain home most of the time, going out rarely to pick up groceries and other supplies. It is a very lonesome life, even for someone like me that has always had loner tendencies. But I am not alone, and have become keenly aware of the reason behind the companion animal law that was enacted a few years ago.
The research into the need for companion animals began with Sigmund Freud. He was aging and developed an inoperable tumor in his jaw. Still delivering lectures, his family obtained a companion dog that went everywhere.
Freud, with his attention focused more on the dog than his pain, caused him to begin research on this topic: the value of a companion animal. Later the Mayo Clinic furthered Freud’s research and determined a companion animal is indeed an important part of psychiatric health for many, but more so for those who are chronically ill or horribly lonely.
Why? Pets readily interact with humans, and those who think that pets are incapable of love are seriously in error. A loving pet takes one’s mind away from thoughts of all that is wrong and too difficult. They unconditionally give you their love and attention, while making you feel like you are worthy of that love.
Companion animals pass no judgment on you, even if you make mistakes. They just keep giving you all their attention and contrary to some, they love. To feel loved, needed and wanted is a very important part of humanity.
What lives with me is a rather large female tuxedo cat. With the exception of her “serious nap” time, she is close by, lounging in bed with me while I am sleeping and waking me up if I am sleeping too late with kitty licks on my nose.
This particular cat comes when I call her. She licks me like a dog would. She wags her tail when happy and twitches it when irritated. To wake me up, I find myself nose-to-nose with a pair of large gold eyes. And she is quite a bit larger than most cats, all 16 pounds of her.
In this time of stay home, stay safe, that has lasted a very long time, I have come to understand just how much a pet is to any of us. They are so much more important to our general welfare than most could ever believe.