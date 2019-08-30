It’s hard to believe that we’re in the last days of summer, but everywhere I look, the staff of Eastern Carver County Schools are busy preparing for the 2019-20 school year. It’s always an exciting — and a little nerve-wracking — time as we work to make sure we’re prepared for the arrival of students.
It takes a lot to prepare for those learners. For district leadership and teachers, that preparation started almost as soon as the school year ended. District and building leadership spent time together doing focused professional development around diversity and inclusion in our schools.
A summer academy for teachers, led by teachers, included sessions that took a deeper look at equity in the classroom. The district also hosted the fifth annual Personalized Learning Summit, which brought nearly 800 educators together from around the country to learn with, and from, each other about strategies and tools to help students succeed.
These are just a few examples of the work that went on in the district over the summer so we are ready to hit the ground running in September. That doesn’t even begin to account for the hours put in by our buildings and grounds and maintenance crews to make sure the physical spaces in our schools are in the best shape, too.
The excitement over the beginning of the school year is even greater as we welcome nearly 800 kindergarteners, our biggest kindergarten class in our district’s history. Those kinds of numbers speak positively of the quality of education parents expect in our schools and the growth we see in the communities we live in.
That growth will continue, with a projected 1,400 new students expected over the next five years, most at the elementary level. That’s roughly one new classroom of students every month, for the next five years. Figuring out how to accommodate that, while maintaining high levels of academic achievement, is the best kind of problem to have.
Our district’s strength is this community, which supports our talented teachers and staff and our remarkable students. The kids, after all, are the reason we’re here. What we do as a district, our investment in safe, inclusive, and welcoming environments, to high achievement through personalized learning, to sustaining our future: all these things center around positioning our children for success not just in school but beyond.
As we close out summer and start this new chapter, I am energized by our growth and excited for what the 2019-20 school year will bring. Thank you for your ongoing partnership and support; together we’ll make it another great year.