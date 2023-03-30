Spring officially started on March 21, but I wouldn’t blame you if you missed the memo, especially with plenty of snow still on the ground! Now, we just have to hope that it is a slow melt, or we will have to start thinking about potential flooding.
This year is going to be a long one with a lot of construction happening, especially on Highway 41.
As many of you know, there will be major construction on Highway 41 thru downtown. The snow isn’t gone yet, but the first phase of construction started March 27. The Highway 61/Walnut Street intersection will be closed for roughly three weeks. Please follow detour signs to navigate the area.
Further north, a roundabout will be built at Peavey Road and Highway 41 for the Costco project. Work is scheduled to start late May, weather and schedule permitting. Highway 41 from Hazeltine Blvd thru the Peavey Road intersection will close at some point after that for up to three months. Quick side note — Costco is now looking to open in spring 2024.
MnDOT will be resurfacing Highway 41 from Highway 5 to the railroad bridge by Hazeltine.
Across the river by the railroad tracks, new turn lanes and bypass lanes will be built to provide access to a new Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community organic recycling facility.
All these projects are coordinating together to keep traffic moving as best as they can. Remember what I said at the beginning of this article — 2023 is going to be a long year. There will be a lot of moving parts, so you’ll want to stay up to date on the latest info. You can find links to all the projects on our website, chaskamn.gov/454.
I really want to stress that all downtown business will be open during construction and you will always be able to get to them. It just might not be the normal way you’re used to. There will be plenty of signs directing you to the business areas.
Please support all of our downtown businesses during this extremely difficult year. We are confident that when this is over people will have a better experience walking, biking or driving around downtown.
While Highway 41 is under construction, city staff and the Council felt this was the ideal time to work on renovating City Square Park. We are still in the early stages of what the repairs will look like, but I’ll make sure to share more details as the plans come along.
So, what happens to events in the park? The 70th annual Easter Egg Hunt, put on by the American Legion Auxiliary, will be the only event there this year, weather permitting. It will be April 8 at 10 a.m. If you go, don’t be late! It goes quick!
As we move into spring and summer, here are a few events to put on your calendar. Make sure to double-check the location, since many of these will move to a different spot this year because of construction.
• Christmas in May is May 6. If you’d like to volunteer, visit christmasinmaychaska.org.
• Chaska Bike Rodeo is May 7, 3-5 p.m. at Courthouse Lake.
• Chaska Cubs baseball at Athletic Park. Check Chaskacubs.com for schedule.
• The Taste of Chaska is May 10, 4-8 p.m. at Firemen’s Park.
• Pride Picnic is June 17, 3-6 p.m. at McKnight Park.
• Fire and Ice is July 14-15 at Firemen’s Park.
• River City Days is July 28-30 at Lions Park (1300 Crosstown Blvd.).
• Touch-a-Truck is Aug. 17, 5-7:30 p.m. in the Community Center parking lot.
• Latin Music and Food Festival is Sept. 22, 5-11 p.m. at Firemen’s Park.
The Friday Night Concerts will be hosted in Carver this year. Why not Firemen’s Park? I asked that same question, and it’s because our event center hosts a lot of Friday night weddings. The concerts would interfere with the weddings.
The Friday Night Concerts will be July 21, Aug. 4, and Aug. 18 at Ironwood Park, which is by Carver Elementary. They are all 7-8:30 p.m.
I get a lot of questions about City Square West, the block across Highway 41 from City Square Park. We are looking to get included in the state legislature’s next bonding bill, which will help us fund the public parts of this project. We are working diligently with our legislators on this.
With all the snow on the ground starting to melt, our Public Works Department is monitoring the river closely. The city is pretty safe from river flooding because we are protected by our levee. Our biggest concern is the water on our side of the levee. When the river reaches a certain height, gates in the levee where the water normally flows through are closed, and any water from the city side of the levee needs to be pumped over into the river. We have pump stations that pump water over the levee.
What about Athletic Park? Athletic Park is actually outside the levee that protects downtown Chaska. We have a berm around Athletic Park and we install portable pumps that help keep flooding to a minimum there. We can only protect it to a certain height. If the river gets too high, the park will flood. Hopefully it doesn’t get that high.
When it comes to the Highway 41 river crossing, MnDOT determines when and if they have to close the road. That is about the last thing we need this year, so let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best.
Right now, flood forecasts don’t show the river getting to that height but, as always, it depends on how much snow and rain we get the next few months.
There’s a lot of information packed into this article, but it will be a busy and challenging year. We are doing as much as possible to help you navigate all of these projects and know what’s happening and when it’s happening.
I want to say this early and often — thank you for your patience, and please, please make sure we are supporting our local businesses. Please make an extra effort to come and support them!
We also can’t forget the residents living around the construction areas. I hope you respect their space, stay on the detour streets and drive appropriately in the downtown areas.
If you have any questions don’t hesitant to reach out to Council or staff.
Lastly, Happy Easter! If you celebrate, I hope it is a special day that you can spend with family and/or friends. Enjoy the day and I pray that first responders who have to work have an uneventful day and make it home to their loved ones.
Thanks again for taking the time to read this!