As we go into the new year I wondered what I might have said at this time last year. I wanted to believe it was a message of hope and possibility.
I went back to look at the article. It was a discussion of creating the healthiest organizations possible, whether public or private. The emphasis was on placing a priority on the development, enabling and encouraging of people within an organization.
Well that certainly continues to be true and hopefully we can find more examples of seeing the focus on people, on the human condition, on the health of our organizational and community human infrastructure.
REALITIES OF 2020
Did you ever imagine we would experience a pandemic that could change our country and put our lives and businesses in peril, cost 300,000-plus lives and change our behaviors as a nation? On top of it all, creating isolation that has put people at risk.
Can you imagine that our democracy would be under attack. A democracy that has built this country to be the strongest, most powerful country in the world, that is built on the will of the people as exercised in their right to vote.
Next comes the division of our country and the growth of racism. We saw it up close in our school district and with George Floyd in Minneapolis. In 1865, Abraham Lincoln said a country divided against itself cannot stand. That is the same truth today.
With a divided country and growing racism, none of this seems to have fostered a focus on people.
OUR FUTURE
The real question is, can we control the threats we experienced in 2020?
We can have some impact. We can plan for the next pandemic. We can stand up for our democracy and for the voice of the voter and the integrity of our voting process. And we should stand up to racism and prejudice.
Would these have made the final list of any strategic planning effort if trying to develop priorities for 2020? I think not, because we didn’t see them coming.
It points out the critical need to think strategically about the future at every level of government. It’s immensely important at the local levels.
If you have no clear plan for the future, you are going to be reactive to needs. If you have no clear plan for the future then you are driving without a map. The reality is any road will get you there, because you don’t know where you’re going.
We can be more confident when we know a clear plan and priorities have been defined.
What for me is a critical factor going forward, for the health of our communities, is that within governance plans, a priority is placed on the human condition of constituents.
This priority would then lead to collaborative actions. It will build accountability at every level of governance for the health of our most important resource, which is our people.
My hope for 2021 is that a priority on people is developed at all levels of public governance. If that can happen in a collaborative manner, then our new year’s wish every year can be for every person to have hope for their future.
Call me naïve or Pollyanna, but I believe it’s true.