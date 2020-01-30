As I sit down on this very cold Saturday, I want to share some thoughts and experiences.
I had the chance to attend the Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast hosted by the Chaska Human Rights Commission and SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce. It was a special experience in many ways. The life experiences shared by Dr. Josie Johnson having worked with King, in her soft and measured voice, was inspiring. It created a wonderful memory that we all will carry forward.
The readings from two Chaska High School Speech Team members were stirring, and the CHS Jazz Ensemble provided wonderful music for the event.
It was an event that reinforced the concept of community, as Josie spoke of often. In the truest sense of the word community, it’s a place for all. There is no tolerance for bigotry and prejudice, no time for the color of your skin or economic status making a difference in pursuing your dreams.
I am proud of our city over its history, for being a community for all. Is our city perfect? No it isn’t, but no city is perfect. But if our history is a base of learning, and as communities face more and more challenges to their sense of community, let our values and beliefs of community guide our future.
So, as mental health becomes a growing community concern, when the disabled community numbers are rising, when our diverse population is growing, let us proactively place a priority on the human condition. The message delivered at the MLK event reinforced the long-standing nature of this thinking and the importance of this work. The experience touched hearts and provided inspiration and represents a wonderful building block on which to build future gatherings.
LAUNCH MINISTRY
I wanted to provide an update on the 19-unit apartment project that would be built to support the efforts of Launch Ministry to work with 18- to 29-year-old adults in crisis and facing homelessness.
The project didn’t get funded this past year by Minnesota Housing Finance, so it was not able to move forward.
The intent is to apply again for financing this coming June. This is being done with additional optimism, because additional, significant dollars have been allocated to this project, making it more attractive to receive Minnesota Housing Financing support.
The issue is not going away. It’s only increasing for this segment of our population. The work of Launch Ministry continues to make a difference in helping these young adults navigate their way through the complex social systems and move toward a more stable life and adulthood.
CHRISTMAS IN MAY
The date for this year’s event is May 2. It’s also the 24th year of this community service to help those in need of support for their house and property.
This program is a tremendous community building program that brings people together to help other community members they’ve never met, by addressing maintenance needs for their homes and property. It’s life-changing for those receiving the benefit of the work of many individuals working on their homes, but it’s also very beneficial for those volunteering their time and experiencing the good feelings that lie in making a difference in a family’s life.
Watch for more information on this year’s event, especially in terms of applying to be one of the homes identified to be worked on May 2.
Put that date on your calendar and spend some time showing what true communities do, which is helping each other and making a difference for people in need. You will not be sorry. It’s a very special experience you won’t forget.
RICHARD E. OLSON
Richard (Dick) E. Olson passed away Jan. 19. Dick was a doctor, a family doctor of the highest calling. In doing that, he was a servant to and for his patients.
Dick became our community doctor. He came to that role not because he sought it, but because of how he practiced his calling, because of how he carried out his responsibility to care for you or your family.
Dick Olson cared about you because you were important to him. There are stories upon stories of families that could give you example after example of how he went the extra mile to care for and watch over patients and the birth of a child.
Dick delivered our son Ryan and he asked us, what are you going to name your new baby boy? Kathy and I said, “Ryan Robert Roepke.” Dick rolled his eyes, grimaced and said are you sure? Ryan is now Ryan Paul Roepke.
Dick’s approach to being a doctor brought his patients closer to him. His voice and smile was caring and assuring. He gave you his time and maybe, at times, too much, because his schedule was always behind and his personal life, at times, put on hold.
If you knew Dick and his wife Florence (Flo) they were also a community couple. They both cared deeply about Chaska. They supported and served Chaska in different ways but they served our community and we are a much better place because of their service. They were invested in Chaska and loved Chaska every day, with all their heart. Flo passed away this past June, and now Dick has joined her, and they’re together again.
We’ve lost a wonderful man, a wonderful doctor, a wonderful caring person that touched so many and left his imprint on their lives. We will miss that caring, twinkle in your eye smile and look, and that caring voice asking about you or your family.
We’ve lost a community couple and we do and will miss you very much, but we will never forget.
May God bless the Olson family as they move forward.