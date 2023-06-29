Inclusion. As an observation, it’s difficult to think about inclusion as a goal of any city, if a growing number of residents can no longer afford to live in the community because of rising costs, including rising taxes. This discussion is also reflected in the lack of affordable (or workforce or life cycle) housing available across so many communities.

Inclusion as a goal makes a ton of sense as cities talk about being a community for all, but at the same time, it shouldn’t be reduced to only people that can afford to live there.

Bob Roepke is a former Chaska mayor and serves on the Community Foundation for Carver County Board.