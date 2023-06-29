Inclusion. As an observation, it’s difficult to think about inclusion as a goal of any city, if a growing number of residents can no longer afford to live in the community because of rising costs, including rising taxes. This discussion is also reflected in the lack of affordable (or workforce or life cycle) housing available across so many communities.
Inclusion as a goal makes a ton of sense as cities talk about being a community for all, but at the same time, it shouldn’t be reduced to only people that can afford to live there.
It’s a reasonable citizen expectation to believe that addressing needs, achieving quality results and managing property taxes to a reasonable level of citizen impact are not mutually exclusive. It places a strong commitment to long-term planning and alignment of goals to financial capacity.
This is a challenging effort because resources are not unlimited and needs exist, but priorities of those needs have to be identified and planned over a timeline that the community can afford. If that doesn’t happen, people are going to be unable to call their home their future home and that sounds more like exclusion.
Hats off! To the Chaska Lions and Chaska Rotary Clubs for their joint venture to plant 100 plus trees this year in Chaska parks as a way to address the significant loss of trees due to Emerald Ash Bore. Funds were provided by each club to purchase the trees and working with the city of Chaska, locations were selected, holes dug and trees planted. It’s projected a like number of trees will be added over the next five years. As an added bonus, the Chaska Cubs served up the best hamburgers available in amateur baseball, along with cold beverages, as a reward for the club members hard work.
AEDs. A couple of months ago I was talking to a friend about the need to get an AED located at Athletic Park just in case a problem arose with someone in attendance at a game. Little did I know the irony of such a discussion.
What has developed is a growing effort to raise the dollars to fund the purchase, placement and maintenance of AEDs in our active park system. Hats off to Youth Athletic Association reps for shining the light on this need and with the city of Chaska working to define and coordinate this effort.
What is also so important is the CPR training that needs to go along with the placement of AEDs. The planning for this community training is also occurring, which is encouraging.
There are a number of logistical issues involved but words can’t describe what this might mean for any family and I will forever be a testimonial to that reality and an advocate for such placement.
Chaska Community Center
One of the activities going on related to city facilities is the work of a task force to assess what is the future of the Chaska Community Center after 32 years of existence. It’s an effort that makes sense. Times change, needs change, communities change; so, too, should its main gathering spaces. Certainly some things will remain because they stand the test of time, but other features should be added or expanded because times and needs change.
From my perspective and with an acknowledged bias toward the importance of building our sense of community, I’m an advocate for the updating and expansion or revitalization of the center to meet the growing and shifting needs of our community. Our central gathering place should continue to be the central gathering place that meets the needs of its community. Its value is priceless and from an investment standpoint will repay itself again and again by the contribution it makes to the quality of our lives each and every day. It has become an essential need based on the priority our city places on its sense of community.
The task force is planning an open house at the Community Center on August 9 to share its preferred concept plans before presenting them the City Council for their approval. I would highly encourage you to attend this open house and learn what the proposed concept plans include and provide your feedback. That feedback is really important to the future and continued success of the Chaska Community Center.
Health care services
We need to recognize the outstanding medical services that are being provided to our residents. It’s easy to take that for granted. It wasn’t that long ago when some people thought you could only go east to get quality health care services. That’s certainly no longer the case. Ridgeview Medical Center and its 212 Campus provide top-level health care services to our community and this area. Its hospital presence, especially with the addition of the TCO Orthopedic surgery suites, makes it a state-of-the-art facility, for which we are very fortunate to have in our town. RMC has been and continues to be a wonderful partner that provides one of those cornerstones on which the community is built.
At the same time it’s important to recognize that St. Francis Regional Medical Center continues to also collaborate on meeting the needs of our community. St. Francis is driven by its values that has it looking to partner with efforts that address key community issues – i.e. hunger and homelessness. I know St. Francis has a focus on hunger and is looking to partner with some of the innovative and dynamic efforts occurring in Carver County to address this growing issue. That collaborative spirit by St. Francis makes our community a fortunate beneficiary.
It can be easy to take these services for granted, but we do need to be mindful that we receive such quality healthcare services and reflect on and express our thanks to their organizations and to their employees who serve us so well.
Communities of belonging. The work of a group of Chaska residents continues to move forward. Creating a strong sense of belonging, a connectedness for every resident to the place they call home, is the desired outcome of this effort. It’s the discussion of today that will influence the community of our future. It’s the input of the people who make up the community today that will help define and craft the definition of what living in community means and reinforce the feeling of belonging for every person.
Please contact Patrick Stieg at Carver County Public Health if you have interest in joining this important effort.