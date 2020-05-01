The COVID-19 pandemic is probably the worst crisis the country has seen in my life.
Despite the threat to our economy, our medical system, and our lives, there is at least one bright spot that seems to be coming from this plague.
We have, for more than two decades, been a nation divided by political strife. It has gotten to the point that our State Legislature and, even moreso, Congress, have been unable to address the many concerns facing the country because of the political divide.
Too often, our major political parties would rather butt heads than work together. Now we are facing a crisis that may devastate our economy and, more importantly, leave as many Americans dead as all the wars since World War II. Yet this crisis seems to be pulling the two badly divided political camps together to work on dealing with the emergency.
Why do I say that the two warring political camps may be working together? Just look at the passage of the coronavirus stimulus bill that was passed at the federal level. This was a large accomplishment. Many will say that it almost did not get passed and there was much ado and protest, but that is the way democracy works.
Each side battles for what it wants and eventually compromise brings us to a conclusion that may not be perfect, but it is better than doing nothing. Minnesota has also passed bills to help us through this crisis. Again, the process was not easy, but it got done and the result better than doing nothing.
I do not want to imply that everyone is lovey dovey, because there are many people resisting any attempts at cooperation, but we all know someone who would rather drown than take a helping hand from a political foe.
OK, so our politicians are showing signs of working together, but what about the rest of us. I think most of us are reacting in a good way to the crisis. We are trying to follow the guidelines put out by the experts and our governor.
Non-essential businesses have closed and the majority of us are following the rules of isolation. On top of that many are taking positive steps such as volunteering to help those in need, donating needed personal protective equipment for our health workers, or anything else that comes to mind.
That has been true in America, most of us rise to the occasion, and forget our differences. Again, we can all recite cases where that is not true, but that is just the way some people are. In general, the response in Minnesota and most places are up to what should expect in such a crisis.
Hopefully, the health crisis will be easing in a few weeks, but that will not be the end. We have a long road of economic recovery in front of us. The length of that road will depend heavily on how well our political leaders work together to bring back prosperity.
At the end of the Great Recession, our economic recovery was slower than it should have been because many of our elected leaders were more interested in playing to their bases than working for their constituents and the nation. This is a problem that has spread like a disease from many of our politicians to the rest of the population.
If you are like me, when you hear a proposal from a political leader, you quick check their party affiliation to determine whether it is worth supporting.
We need to assess plans and programs by their impact, not on whether it is a Republican or Democratic idea. We need to stop labeling our political opponents, but rather think of them as Americans that we need to work with to keep our country great.
Abraham Lincoln spoke the truth when he said a “House divided against itself cannot stand.”
Neither Republicans or Democrats have all the solutions to concerns facing our state, nation or world, but together we can help move all forward.