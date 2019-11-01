I grew up in Chaska, and I want to see future generations invested in our community too.
As the area director for the Chaska TreeHouse, we help mentor and support community teens and are on a mission to end hopelessness among teens.
Hopelessness is a feeling impacting far too many teens today. Hopelessness can be seen in negative self-talk. It can also show itself in behaviors like bullying, depression, anger, trouble in school, self-harm, substance abuse and more.
That’s why we get to the root of these problems, listening to teens and working with them to find ways to build and maintain healthy relationships with their peers and adults. Hopelessness can show up like a tangled knot in the lives of teenagers, and TreeHouse helps them unravel that knot and find a path to a hopeful future.
That hopeful future starts by making sure teens understand that they are lovable, capable, and worthwhile. The Chaska TreeHouse provides a safe and fun place for teens to just be themselves and share about what issues matter most to them. We understand that when we help teens tap into hope for themselves and their future, it unleashes untold potential in communities everywhere.
I have seen the hundreds of teens who attend our TreeHouse programming grow, map out their future plans and dreams, learn to believe in themselves, and show encouragement and love to others. We are here to walk alongside our teens, and I am incredibly proud to see their progress, growth and be a part of their journey.
At the Chaska TreeHouse, we are part of the solution for our community, a resource for teens, and a partner for schools, parents and those invested in the next generation.
If you know a teen who would enjoy attending TreeHouse or want to learn more about the programming and activities we offer, you can go to treehousehope.org or reach out to me at nstreed@treehousehope.org.