A couple of events deserve mention because of what they mean to the vision of being a community for all.
Marnita’s Table was recently held at the Chaska Event Center and attracted over 250 people. The experience brought people of all ages, ethnic and cultural backgrounds together to sample foods and mostly interact in the spirit of being one community.
It was an energized experience and a building block to create an even stronger sense of the Chaska community. Hats off to the city and school district and those who provided an experience of what Chaska’s future should be like.
CHASKA POLICE
And hats off to Officer Julie Janke and other Chaska police officers who took the time to make this Christmas a special one for children in need.
These police officers and other volunteers spent a Saturday morning shopping for Christmas gifts with young children.
That is community policing in action and it should make us all proud.
It showed you care, and there’s nothing much better than living in a caring community.
COMMUNITY
At this time of year, when a spirit of renewal, togetherness and faith are seen and heard, let’s reflect and ask ourselves how we can live out that spirit in the new year.
Let’s be thankful for the blessings we have, for our freedoms, for family and friends. For our young and the possibility and potential of that youth. And for our aging residents, and for their contribution and support.
But, let’s never forget those who live in the shadows of life who may have lost hope. In this special time, where hope and newness of life is the message, we need to include and ensure we are a community for all, not one filled with bias and prejudice. There is no room for such thinking or such action. It has no place in the discussion and vision of community.
It is why the vision of community has been the vision for Chaska for many years, and hopefully is the vision into its future.
People looking for a place to live value two key things. First, a quality education, which District 112 provides. Second, to live in a community where neighbors know each other, and care for each other. If this is the vision, there is no need to react to, or apologize for, our values and beliefs.
Are we perfect? No. But no community is perfect. All communities and school districts face challenges and have the opportunity to grow and improve.
But with a vision of community, we know we can stand up to challenges, because a community supported by goals tells a story that can stand the test of prejudiced actions and behaviors.
NEW YEARS WISH
As we go into a new year and a new decade, let us resolutely say, as others have said before us: “In this world filled with hate, let us still dare to hope. In this world filled with anger, we must still dare to comfort. In a world filled with despair, we must still dare to dream. And in a world filled with distrust, we must still dare to believe.”
May your new year be filled with many blessings, your heart filled with love, and your mind filled with hope.