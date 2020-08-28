Our great American poet Maya Angelou spoke to us clearly: “Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in this world, but it has not solved one yet.”
And it never will.
In recent tragedies in America, people realized that we have dropped the ball. In order to pick it up we need to have our call to action. We ought to stop racism in order to live peacefully.
Books on racism, white supremacy and diversity education flew off the shelves. Multiple articles appeared in print media and social media. Some books gained the status of “best sellers” and the quest is continued.
In order to have all in perspective and emphasize on action, I suggest to get help from the following forces and entities:
GOVERNMENT
In a real democracy the Congress should have ultimate power. Clearly, we are supposed to be the government for the people. We send our representatives to the Congress to make laws for the country. We are not like countries which call themselves “People’s Republic,” but exclude people from any decision making. They violate human rights and silent peoples’ voices all the time.
In our democracy, our psychological gap between people and the government should be very minimal. Unfortunately it was not satisfactory in the late 1970s when anthropologist Geert Hofstede measured it. Even today we still have that gap and people are not fully engaged with their representatives. We must contact our lawmakers and raise our voices.
PHILANTHROPISTS
Americans are the best when it comes to fundraising.
In late June, it was on the national news that four kids raised more than $90,000 to help businesses that lost a lot during the uprising in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Many people have come forward to raise money for organizations that aim to fight against racism in this country.
TOP 2%
The top 2% of rich people can make a huge difference. Their power can contribute immensely to eliminate poverty. Giving opportunities to people of color, can help towards demolishing systemic racism.
The most vulnerable groups in this country are underprivileged populations, noticeably Black and Hispanic, who are first to suffer from discrimination, micro-aggression, ethnocentrism and the sudden blight of pandemic disease as we are witnessing today.
FAITH-BASED
Our places of worship have strong tools to guide people. The power of love is amazing in how it eradicates hate.
These holy institutions feed the hungry, help needy individuals and contribute in any way possible to fight poverty.
Poverty has a direct link with racism through capitalism. I am for capitalism, but a capitalism that sets a goal to decrease poverty, not increase it. In this country we have not been fully focused to eliminate poverty.
Today, more than 30 million Americans are poor. This is a dangerous scar on the face of America and must be removed!
MEDIA
A great weight is on the shoulder of the media. They are doing the best they can reporting 24/7 to America what is really happening.
Mass media is the voice of America. They ought to report the truth and stick to accuracy. Indeed they have done a hell of a job in the past few months of the pandemic and protests, a very unfortunate combination.
They do the research and projects and interview with many nonprofit organizations, such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, to identify how many more hate organizations have been added in recent years. Not good news at all.
Hate organizations around the country jumped to 1,300, up from 500+ in 2000. For complete details, you may check SPLCenter.org.
ACADEMIC INSTITUTIONS
There are close to 7,000 colleges and universities, public and private in this country. They hold the rank of the largest employers by having multicultural faculty and staff.
They can make a huge difference in having programs and education on diversity in place all year-round. Some do, but not all.
All public schools too need to educate their students and employees on systemic racism, human rights, poverty, civility and ethics.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police departments around the country need to maintain a very effective and robust training and the laws that prevent harming people; there is so much to do about policing in this country and I’m hoping that Congress will engage in working effectively and nonstop on these issues to make American communities healthy and safe for all.
There is always room for improvement in any society, to have a positive change and make a better future for the children. It is up to the people.
The music icon Stevie Wonder gives us an excellent message that systemic racism, police brutality, economic oppression of Black and brown people, all can have an ending. He also believes that a movement without action is a movement standing still. Stevie urges us to vote and not miss the boat. And, he is absolutely right.