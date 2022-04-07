Within the past year, Apple began to sell AirTags, which are roughly the size of a large coin and designed to track other objects using its network of iPhones.
When used as intended, AirTags provide an inexpensive means to track those easily misplaced objects like keys and backpacks.
However, like with most new technologies, there’s a segment of the population that has taken advantage of its shortcomings. People with criminal intent are using the device’s ability to track valuable vehicles to be stolen, or in even more concerning situations, to track victims in stalking situations.
The device, given its small dimensions, can easily be placed in or on an unsuspecting person’s handbag or vehicle. The AirTag owner then can monitor that device’s movements and location with their iPhone or Apple tablet.
AirTags are powered by the same disk-shaped battery commonly found in such things as automobile remote starters and garage door openers. It relies on Bluetooth communication technology to send signals to the owner’s iPhone, which will then display its location using Apple’s Find My app.
In addition, the owner can activate the AirTag to emit a sound to help locate it if they feel it’s nearby; the AirTag will also begin to beep when the battery begins to weaken.
If the AirTag is beyond the reach of its owner’s phone, the AirTag relies on connecting to the network of an estimated billion other Apple devices to detect the AirTag’s signal. This information is then relayed back to the original owner, anonymously and privately, without others ever being aware.
Not long after AirTags became available, police departments all over the United States began receiving numerous reports of people, especially women, becoming alerted to having an AirTag near them, thus potentially being tracked. If they happen to be carrying an Apple iPhone, the AirTag will eventually send a notification to the nearby phone, advising the phone’s owner they are likely carrying the device and being followed.
For those involved in abusive relationships, the tracking ability of AirTags can create extremely dangerous scenarios.
Car thieves are finding the convenience of tracking high-end vehicles, as well. A scenario being reported by car owners is that an AirTag was placed into an inconspicuous location on their car while it had been parked in a public spot. Once the vehicle departs, its location can easily be tracked to where it might be parked in a much more private location, which would make stealing it easier and without detection.
There are also similar concerns being noted by law enforcement agencies, with squad cars being tracked by would-be criminals, allowing them to conduct their business knowing responding officers aren’t nearby.
Initially, being AirTags are designed by Apple, they were made exclusively for use by owners of other Apple devices. This meant that if you happened to be an owner of an Android-based device, you only became aware of an AirTag being in your proximity after it started to beep.
More recently, and considering the dangers faced by the unscrupulous use of AirTags, Apple released its Tracker Detect app for Android users. However, critics of the app are complaining that, unlike Apple’s Find My app, which can run and scan for tracking devices automatically, the Tracker Detect app functions only when the user of the Android device opens the app and “manually” scans for a suspected AirTag.
This limits the benefits of the app, even more so given many people are reluctant to download and use some apps. On top of this, those using AirTags for the wrong reason can even disable its internal speaker, muting any beeping and creating a stealth-like mode.
If you become aware of a suspicious AirTag on your vehicle or in your belongings, there are several steps to take to locate and/or disable the device. If you have an iPhone and receive the notification of an AirTag moving with you, Apple’s Find My app allows you to activate the AirTag’s beeping sound to pinpoint its location. Or perhaps it was the beeping that led you to its location.
Then, there are ways with either Apple or Android devices that allow you to scan the AirTag and obtain its serial number. This information will allow law enforcement to request the owner’s data from Apple. In addition, you can silence the AirTag and keep it from broadcasting its location.
Another alternative to disabling it is to pry open the AirTag and remove its battery. Resist the urge to destroy the device, as temporarily disabling it is better for law enforcement in identifying its owner.
No new technology is completely without a potential for misuse. Apple is aware and sensitive to the security concerns of its AirTags. It has committed to improving the AirTags functionality to making its presence more noticeable.
For more information and assistance, visit the Apple Support website at https://support.apple.com or by calling 800-275-2273.
If you believe someone has used an AirTag or other device to track your movements or personal property, please contact your local law enforcement agency to report your concerns.